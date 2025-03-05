The Kansas City Chiefs' shot at NFL history fell short after the Philadelphia Eagles dominated Super Bowl 59, preventing a three-peat. Now the team is facing some big decisions this offseason as the Chiefs realize they won't be able to retain all of their free agents.

Justin Reid is one of several free agents awaiting a decision by Kansas City on an extension. On Tuesday, a report surfaced stating that the Chiefs were unlikely to re-sign the safety, who spent the last three seasons in KC. However, that info caught the seven-year veteran off guard.

Reid responded to a post on X about the Chiefs moving on from him by writing, “Well that’s news…”

Nate Taylor of The Athletic is credited with the scoop that Kansas City won’t be re-signing Reid. If that information is accurate, it means the reporter knows more about the situation than the player and Reid learned of his future with the team through social media.

Will Justin Reid be back with the Chiefs in 2025?

Reid was selected in the third round of the 2018 draft by the Houston Texans. After four years in Houston, the Chiefs signed Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal. He went to the Super Bowl in each of his three seasons with Kansas City, winning the championship twice. So, presumably, he’d like to stick around if the Chiefs can afford him.

Unfortunately, Kansas City is not in a great situation financially as the team is more than $18 million over the salary cap. Reid seemed to anticipate that he might not return, sending out an emotional message after the Super Bowl that read like a goodbye speech.

In addition to Reid, OL Trey Smith, LB Nick Bolton, WR DeAndre Hopkins, WR Marquise Brown and DL Tershawn Wharton are all key free agents this offseason.

Kansas City already made a decision on Smith, choosing to franchise tag the valuable guard. Smith is one of two players, along with Bengals' wideout Tee Higgins, to be franchise tagged this offseason. It’s the first time since 1994 that only two players were franchise tagged.