The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy making moves this offseason to address their weaknesses that were exposed during their Super Bowl demolition at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs' primary motive has been to bolster their offensive line depth to help give star quarterback Patrick Mahomes more time to operate.

Recently, the Chiefs announced their invitations to their annual rookie minicamp this weekend, and one name on the list was Graham Walker, who is the half-brother of Mahomes (via Matt McMullen on X).

Walker is 6'3″ and weighs 227 pounds, and transferred from Brown University to Rice University this past season, shifting his position from wide receiver to tight end in the process, per Max Winters of Daily Mail.

Walker went undrafted this past spring but still could theoretically give the Chiefs another weapon at tight end, especially as Travis Kelce's career nears its conclusion.

It would also be a great story for the Mahomes family, as Patrick and Graham share Pat Sr. as a father.

A big offseason for the Chiefs

Kansas City for a while was putting together one of the most dominant seasons in NFL history this past year before it all came crashing down with their Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Numerous flaws were exposed in that contest, including most notably along the offensive line, as Patrick Mahomes was constantly under duress from the Eagles' vaunted defensive front.

While they have made some strides to clean up that department, the Chiefs also could use some help in some other areas of the field, including wide receiver, as Rashee Rice's future remains unclear and Travis Kelce continues to show signs of his age.

Of course, most of this likely won't be a concern during the regular season, when the Chiefs figure to once again cruise to another divisional title and top playoff seed.

However, if they want to continue along the dynastic trajectory they've been on for the better part of the last decade, they'll have to show immense improvement from what fans saw in early February.