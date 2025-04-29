The Kansas City Chiefs added some talented players during the 2025 NFL Draft. Kansas City reinforced their depth and added a few players who could be rotational starters during the 2025 season. The Chiefs just made another big move that will keep a few of their young stars in Kansas City for another season.

The Chiefs plan to exercise the fifth-year options for both CB Trent McDuffie and edge rusher George Karlaftis on Tuesday, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McDuffie and Karlaftis were set to enter the 2025 season on the final year of their rookie contracts. Now they are both locked up through the 2026 NFL season.

Both McDuffie and Karlaftis have developed into essential pieces of Steve Spagnuolo's unique defense.

Karlaftis made an impact right away as an edge rusher who excels on all three downs. His biggest impact is as a pass rusher, where he has logged 24.5 sacks through three seasons. He is the perfect complement to DT Chris Jones, especially on passing downs.

McDuffie is a versatile cornerback who primarily played on the outside in 2024. However, he has the versatility to play all over the secondary. He has future CB1 written all over him.

It would not be surprising to see the Chiefs extend one or both of these players in the near future.

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie would love to stay in Kansas City on long-term contract

Trent McDuffie already appears to have his eyes set on a future in Kansas City.

McDuffie told team reporters before the 2025 NFL Draft that he has hopes of staying with the Chiefs for a long time.

“I love the city; I love the coaches, love my teammates. I would love to be back with the team; as far as contract-wise, I mean, truly, I'm letting my agent deal with that. Like my sole focus this year, moving forward, is just football,” McDuffie said. “I love what this team has done for me, and I love what I've been able to do for them. So, if it's a long-term deal, I'd be ecstatic. That's for sure.”

McDuffie is certainly deserving of a long-term contract. He is arguably the best player in Kansas City's secondary and is still young at 24 years old.

McDuffie is also coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons.

The Chiefs added Kristian Fulton and brought back Nazeeh Johnson to help complement McDuffie in the secondary.

Perhaps McDuffie can convince the Chiefs that he deserves an extension by balling out during the 2025 season.