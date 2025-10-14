After their big win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was hanging out with engaged couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Photos have surfaced of Hunt after the game (via TMZ). Swift and Kelce were spotted at Prime Social in Kansas City with some teammates and friends.

Kelce seemed especially happy in his picture with Hunt. He had his best game of his season, catching six passes for 78 yards in the win over the Lions. Swift also posed for a photo with Hunt and other friends.

The Chiefs are now turning their attention to their division rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. They will face them in Week 7 with a returning Rashee Rice, who is back from his six-game suspension.

Was Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce and the Chiefs' Week 6 win over the Lions?

Yes, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 6 game against the Lions. She was there with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who previously attended the team's 2024 Divisional Round playoff game together in January 2025.

Article Continues Below

Swift and Kelce are in their third NFL season together. So, now that Swift is not on tour and her Life of a Showgirl album is out, she may have time to go to more games in the futre.

The Chiefs dominated the Lions on Sunday Night Football. It was a close game going into halftime, as the Chiefs led 13-10. However, the Chiefs pulled away, winning 30-17.

Kelce led the team in receptions and receiving yards. He helped Patrick Mahomes, who had another solid game. He threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground as well.

Meanwhile, Hunt had six carries for 29 yards. He also caught a pass for 11 yards. Hunt was the third leading rusher behind Isiah Pacheco (51 yards) and Mahomes (32 yards).

Hunt is in his second stint with the Chiefs. He was drafted by them in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Toledo. After two seasons with them, Hunt was signed by the Cleveland Browns during the 2020 offseason.

He would remain with them until 2023, before he rejoined the Chiefs in 2024. His rookie season was his best, as he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,327) and had eight rushing touchdowns. He also logged 455 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the air, making the Pro Bowl for his efforts.