The Kansas City Chiefs finally received some positive news on the offensive side of the ball. After missing time with a shoulder injury suffered in Week 1, wide receiver Xavier Worthy looks set to return against the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that Worthy was a full participant in practice this week, clearing the way for his comeback on Sunday.

His speed and big-play potential could provide Patrick Mahomes with a much-needed spark as Kansas City looks to get back on track offensively.

Meanwhile, the NFL handed down a different type of update involving running back Kareem Hunt. According to the league’s fine report, Hunt was docked $8,172 for unsportsmanlike conduct following his touchdown celebration against the New York Giants. A video was posted by Tom Pelissero on Twitter, showing the act.

The NFL fined #Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt $8,172 for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture — a throat slash motion after scoring a TD last week. pic.twitter.com/JQFeEoZAHy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 27, 2025

The penalty stemmed from Hunt making a throat-slash gesture toward the crowd after crossing the goal line, a move considered a prohibited “violent gesture” under league rules.

While the moment was clearly intended as provocation rather than anything physical, the NFL has been firm in its stance against such displays, keeping fines consistent across the board.

The Chiefs’ 22-9 win over New York was a needed victory, but it came with little offensive rhythm. Kansas City managed just 306 total yards, and Mahomes threw for a single touchdown.

Without Worthy stretching the field, the offense has leaned heavily on Travis Kelce and Tyquan Thornton. Now, the return of the speedy receiver could help diversify the passing game while giving Hunt and the ground attack more breathing room.

Still, Hunt’s fine underscores how thin the margin for error has been for Kansas City in this slow start. At 1-2, the Chiefs need discipline as much as they need explosiveness.

Head coach Andy Reid brushed off the celebration incident but admitted postgame that his team “can’t afford unnecessary mistakes.”

Looking ahead, all eyes will be on Worthy’s return and whether his presence can finally unlock the vertical game that Kansas City has sorely missed. For Hunt, the focus shifts back to consistency on the field, as the Chiefs look to climb back into contention in the AFC.