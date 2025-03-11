The Kansas City Chiefs made a key offseason decision regarding one of their special teams players.

The Chiefs decided they will bring back long snapper James Winchester on a one-year deal, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Winchester will earn $1.65 million from the contract, fully guaranteed.

The long snapper has been a long-time member of the Chiefs. He initially signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 before they cut him from the roster. Winchester then signed with Kansas City in 2015, having represented the franchise since.

How Chiefs' special teams benefit with James Winchester

It is clear the Kansas City Chiefs are valuing stability and familiarity for the special teams unit. Keeping James Winchester is another example of their commitment to that approach.

Winchester has taken part in 164 games throughout his career with the Chiefs. His appearances on the stat sheet are occasional, yet he makes plays when the time calls for it. He made 14 tackles, forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles throughout his stint with the franchise.

In 2024, Winchester was on the stat sheet once again. He assisted on three tackles in the campaign, making them against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

He contributed to a Chiefs special teams unit that was solid in the season. They ranked 16th in total punting yards, 18th in total punts, 12th in field goals made, and 12th in field goal percentage.

Kansas City is currently retooling in the 2025 offseason. They are coming off a 15-2 showing in the regular season, returning to the Super Bowl for the third consecutive year. However, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles as their pursuit for a third straight title came to an end in Super Bowl 59.