LeSean McCoy believes that anybody doubting the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025 will be in for a rude awakening. With Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes working with an improved offense, McCoy feels that the three-time championship-winning duo will return to glory in 2025.

McCoy, who spent five of his 12 seasons in the NFL with Reid, believes that his former coach is “pissed off” at the disrespect the Chiefs are getting entering the season. While many are writing off Kansas City after losing Super Bowl LIX, McCoy sees the dynasty continuing in 2025.

“Knowing how Andy Reid takes disrespect… He is so pissed off,” McCoy said on the ‘Up & Adams Show.' “When you do so much for this league and they disrespect you like that — like I'm having conversations with people, and they're like, ‘Oh well, they might not win the division or they might not beat the Bills or the Ravens.' I'm thinking that's all they've been doing. So I'll tell you this much. I think we'll see the old Patrick Mahomes of letting that ball go, going deep. I think we'll see Kelce playing a lot better than he did last year, and I think as a group, as a team, they'll answer that call, because that's all they do is win games.”

"Knowing how Andy Reid takes disrespect… he is so pissed off… all they do is win games." LeSean McCoy doesn't understand how the Chiefs are STILL being overlooked.@heykayadams | @CutonDime25 | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Rjd6Au7pWq — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) September 5, 2025

McCoy started his career with Reid as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent his first four years with Reid before the coach left for the Chiefs in 2013. McCoy reunited with Reid six years later by signing a one-year deal with Kansas City in 2019.

Chiefs favored to win AFC West in 2025

Although the Chiefs are no longer Super Bowl favorites, they remain favored to win the AFC West in 2025. Despite continuous improvement from the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, Kansas City has claimed the division the last nine years.

Kansas City did not make any high-profile signings in the offseason, but its most significant additions come in the form of returns. The Chiefs are getting Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and Isiah Pacheco back from injury in 2025, when they look to return to form as an elite offense.

While Rice will miss six games due to a suspension, the Chiefs also expect wideout Xavier Worthy to make a substantial year-two leap. The former first-round pick ended his rookie season on a high note and led all pass-catchers with 157 receiving yards in Super Bowl LIX.