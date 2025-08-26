Taylor Swift is in awe of Andy Reid's leadership of the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast, which is hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce, she complimented the Kansas City Chiefs head coach.

The 14-time Grammy winner said that she respected his “leadership style.”

“I respect it so much because I feel like it's done without aggression or raising your voice or losing your composure,” she told Travis and Jason.

“It's all very composed and focused,” the 14-time Grammy winner said of Reid's leadership on the podcast.

Swift called Reid “the most iconic, legendary coach of all time.”

The Chiefs' head coach spoke to PEOPLE at ESPN's red carpet event for The Kingdom series airing now about how thankful he was of Swift's compliment.

“She's a good girl, first of all,” Reid said of Swift who has been dating Travis since 2023. “And I mean, might be the most famous lady in the world right now since the queen has passed away.”

“But what a phenomenal person she is,” he continued of Swift, adding, “And I appreciate her saying that. She's a great leader herself, and so is Travis.”

Swift is not alone in showcasing her appreciation for the three-time Super Bowl winning head coach. In the series, several Chiefs players said they viewed Reid as a “father figure.”

Article Continues Below

“That's a great compliment,” Reid told the outlet. “That might be the best compliment you can have.”

Both Travis and Jason played for Reid. The retired Philadelphia Eagles center played for Reid in 2011 and 2012 before he was fired that year. He coached for the Eagles for 14 seasons (1999 to 2012). The following year he began coaching for the Chiefs, a year before Travis would make his debut on the team. Travis and Reid would go on to win three Super Bowls together.

On the podcast, Swift shared her love for football during several moments such as when she shared her excitement for Xavier Worthy being drafted, as well as name-dropping Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

She also became a trending audio on TikTok for her now-viral quote: “I think we all know that if there’s one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it’s more of me.”

You can watch The Kingdom documentary series on Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Catch Swift's episode of New Heights below: