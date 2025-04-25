Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sent out a quick reaction on Twitter to his team's first-round pick in the NFL Draft. The three-time defending AFC champions have very few flaws on their roster, but needed an upgrade on the offensive line. The unit struggled heavily against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Mahomes was sacked a total of six times in this affair and flustered from the very beginning. With star guard Joe Thuney off to the Chicago Bears in a trade, there was only one place to go for this franchise in the first round.

And Kansas City got an extra pick out of it in a last-minute trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs selected Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 32 pick. And Mahomes immediately showed his delight over this move on Twitter.

The Chiefs made the smart move with the No. 32 pick

The fact that Kansas City was able to trade back to take Simmons is just the cherry on top. At 6 foot 5, 317 pounds, the Chiefs' newest member is a versatile athlete who can play multiple positions upfront. That is exactly what this franchise needs as it tries to better protect Mahomes against elite pass rushes. Simmons' quickness is additionally crucial for a Kansas City run game that needs to balance out the offense more. Adding the new offensive tackle with an elite tailback, of which there are plenty still in this draft, can really take this entire side of the ball to the next level.

Looking ahead to Friday, the Chiefs still have eight picks going forward in this draft. Several positional groups could benefit from more depth, including the defensive line, running back, and cornerback positions. The Kansas City Chiefs could also add another weapon for Mahomes on the outside as this offense looks to regain its mojo after an uneven 2025.

Overall, fans of this franchise should be encouraged by this selection. Simmons was the best available tackle and has massive upside to be a key contributor on the Chiefs for a very long time. The standards remain the same for head coach Andy Reid's team next season. It's Super Bowl or bust. Except this time, the Chiefs will have a massive chip on their shoulder after a disappointing loss to end last season. Opposing fans may not like it, but this team is still the favorite in the AFC once again.