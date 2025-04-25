Just because the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles squared off in Super Bowl 59 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, it did not mean that they couldn't agree on a transaction on the first night of the 2025 NFL draft. On Thursday, the Chiefs and the Eagles swapped picks late in the first round of the draft that took place in Green Bay.

The transaction had the reigning Super Bowl champions sending the No. 32 and No. 164 picks in the 2025 draft to the Chiefs in exchange for Kansas City's No. 31 pick, as reported by NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The swap involving the reigning AFC and NFC champions has surely garnered lots of reactions from Chiefs, Eagles and NFL fans alike online.

“Giving them the belt then trading with them is hilarious 😭,” one said.

Another one said: “They just tried to explain them moving up 1 damn slot & the trade still didn’t make sense 😂. There was no point of this”

That sentiment was echoed by another commenter, who had a strong reaction to the Eagles-Chiefs swap: “What is the point? PHI would literally have to know/want whoever KC wanted. I'll hang up and listen.”

“Would LOVE to hear the reason for this. I mean – KC didn’t seem much worried about Philadelphia taking what KC wanted,” shared a fan.

“Howie fleece job once again!” another posted.

The Eagles, after moving up just a notch in the draft order in the first round, selected Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell. In his third and final year with Alabama football in 2024, Campbell collected a total of 5.0 sacks to go with an interception and 117 combined tackles. He only had 0.5 sacks and 67 combined tackles in his first two years in Tuscaloosa.

A pick later, the Chiefs, whose bid for a Super Bowl three-peat ended in a 40-22 loss to the Eagles last February, used the No. 32 pick to select Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons. He started his college football career with the San Diego State Aztecs before transferring to Ohio State, playing two seasons with the Buckeyes, whom he helped win the national title in the 2024 campaign.