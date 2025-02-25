It’s a difficult offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs. They must figure out what to do with Travis Kelce. Also, should they re-sign Trey Smith? But Patrick Mahomes is having fun, erupting after a student made a full-court putt during the Texas Tech-Houston college basketball game, according to a post on Instagram.

Fun times for Patrick and the student.

Mahomes had kept a fairly low profile since the Chiefs massive 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But he enjoyed a special moment at the university in Lubbock, Texas, where he spent his college years.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes faces interesting offseason

It isn’t the first time Mahomes has faced a challenging offseason. In particular, Mahomes had to deal with a 31-9 beat-down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 season.

Like that loss, the Chiefs offensive line came into question. The Eagles didn’t blitz Mahomes but still racked up six sacks. They also cajoled Mahomes into two ugly interceptions and a fumble.

Mahomes acknowledged the shortcomings, according to espn.com.

“In order to make a team blitz, you have to be able to beat what they're showing. And that's what we didn't do,” Mahomes said.

One of the good things for Mahomes and the Chiefs is his contract runs through 2031.

“When you have a young franchise quarterback, you open a window to have success for an extended period of time,” Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt said. “And we knew we had that back in 2020 and Patrick was [25] years old at the time. And so then the exercise became, how do we keep building the team around Patrick? Because we know he's going to be here for a while, and that's going to give us a chance to win every year.”

For now, it’s back to the drawing board for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“I was proud of how my team fought this entire season with the expectations that we had on us,” Mahomes said postgame. “But we did, we came up short.”