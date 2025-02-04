Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win yet another Super Bowl this weekend as they will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. Mahomes has already won three Super Bowls as the Chiefs have won the last two, and they also won it in 2020. A third straight championship would be Mahomes' fourth ring, but he still can't help but think about his baseball dreams despite being one of the best football players of all time.

Mahomes is an all-around athlete, and he is very good at baseball too. He is obviously better at football and things have obviously worked out well for him on the gridiron, but he is passionate about baseball as well.

“I wish I would have been a little bit better at baseball but I think it all worked out with football,” Patrick Mahomes said Monday, according to a post from Bob Nightengale. “I grew up loving baseball. I still love it. I root for the Royals hard. …I have a love for the game.”

Maybe if Mahomes wasn't one of the most talented football players ever, he would've had more time to focus on baseball and things could've worked out for him there. Alas, he will have to settle for football, and this weekend, he can win a fourth Super Bowl.

NFL Playoffs recap

We have our Super Bowl matchup set, and we will have a champion crowned on Sunday. Both the Eagles and Chiefs are certainly two of the most deserving teams in the league, and let's take a look at how they got to this point.

The Eagles are the two seed in the NFC, so they did not get a bye in the first round and they had to play during Wild Card weekend. Philadelphia hosted the Green Bay Packers and they ended up pulling away for a 22-10 win.

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City got their run started in the Divisional round as they hosted the Houston Texans. The Texans put up a good fight on the road against the one seed, but the Chiefs were ultimately too much as they earned a 23-14 win.

Philadelphia punched their ticket to the NFC Championship by taking down the Los Angeles Rams. That one came right down to the wire as the Rams were in position to win the game, but the Eagles got a stop deep in their own territory to seal it.

We all saw what happened two weekends ago as the Eagles cruised past the Commanders and the Chiefs outlasted the Bills in another incredible dogfight. Now, there are only a few days before the Super Bowl, and it won't be long at all before we know who the kings of the NFL are in 2025.

The Eagles and Chiefs will kick off the Super Bowl at 6:30 ET on February 9th from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and the game will be airing on Fox. The Chiefs are currently favored by 1.5 points.