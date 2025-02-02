Patrick Mahomes' trainer is letting out the secret to the superstar quarterback's success. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

“I think the problem is you look at him and his body type is not what you would think of,” Bobby Stroupe told The Athletic in a story published on Thursday, January 30.

Last year, Stroupe spoke to PEOPLE about how Mahomes' shape is very helpful for his quarterback position.

“I'll be the first to tell you that I think an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat,” Stroupe says. “It's not from an unhealthy standpoint, but from a force absorption standpoint. You have to be able to take contact.”

“We know there's just not a lot of quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame that have a six-pack and there's a reason for that. We've got to find that fine line of performance and health. And the aesthetic part is a different conversation,” he explains. “I don't need him to look like a model because the way he chooses to play requires a certain type of physicality, and that physicality needs more body fat. That is a core belief that I do have for him.”

The “dad bod” phrase was created by then-Clemson student Mackenzie Pearson who wanted a term to call college frat boys who were attractive but didn't have the movie star abs (and who might've participated in too many keg stands). As the phrase took off, it seemingly was used to categorize men who for lack of a better word were just out of shape. Pearson put some clarity in her definition of the term in an interview with The Athletic.

“It’s the Patrick Mahomes [body],” she said. “It’s that version of someone that is objectively physically in good shape and attractive. But not washboard abs. That’s the big thing.”

Mahomes himself has even described his body as a “dad bod.” Funny enough, unlike the true intentions of the phrase, the Chiefs quarterback is a father of three Sterling Skye, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, and Golden Raye whom he shares with his wife Brittany Mahomes.

“I definitely have the dad bod a little bit,” he said in Time back in April 2024. “I’ll also say I have a great body for a quarterback. You’ve got to have some padding in there to take the hits that we take.”

Last year, he sat down with seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady in October 2024.

“I use those hips and that obliques muscle to really rotate through there,” Mahomes said to Brady. “The people who have seen the dad bod, that’s for a reason — that’s the obliques. I’m getting them right.”

“We have to keep a little padding in there,” Brady said laughing in agreement. “We’re getting hit all the time.”

Patrick Mahomes Heads To Super Bowl 59

Dad bod or not, Mahomes is leading the Chiefs in a potential historical Super Bowl. If the Chiefs win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 9, they will be the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

After the Chiefs' AFC Championship win, Mahomes reiterated how “special” this Super Bowl is to him.

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl and I don’t take it for granted, and to do it again at Arrowhead Stadium was special,” Mahomes said. “You get that trophy on that stage and you look around here and there’s not an empty seat. It’s special. I’ve always said it: It’s not about one guy. It’s not about a couple guys. It’s about the whole entire team.”

The Super Bowl will take place in New Orleans and will air on FOX at 6:30 ET.