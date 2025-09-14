The Kansas City Chiefs begin the 2025-26 campaign with an 0-2 record after suffering a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It's been a slow start to the season so far. So much so that quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit a career low in his team's loss in the Super Bowl rematch.

Reports indicate that this marks the first time in Mahomes' career where he has lost three consecutive games, dating back to last season's Super Bowl, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. Additionally, this is the first time since the 2014 season in which the Chiefs began a season 0-2 in their first two games.

“Patrick Mahomes has lost three consecutive games for the first time in his NFL career, dating back to last February’s Super Bowl. Kansas City begins a season 0-2 for the first time since 2014.”

The Eagles clinched the win with an infamous Tush Push play that gave them a first down. Philly went on to run down the clock to begin the season 2-0. As for Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on the bad end of two tough losses. Both losses have been by just one possession.

Article Continues Below

Super Bowl rematch… same result. pic.twitter.com/yUtvs6sNZw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 14, 2025

Luckily, the team still has plenty of time to turn things around. Mahomes, who is 29 years old, still looks like the franchise-caliber quarterback under center. But a suspension and injuries are hurting the offense right now as the Chiefs are without two of their top wide receivers in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy.

Patrick Mahomes ended Sunday's contest with 187 passing yards, a passing touchdown, and an interception while owning a 55.1% completion percentage. He also led the Chiefs in rushing, recording 66 yards, along with an extra score on the ground. Kansas City will have a chance to earn its first win in Week 3 when the club takes on the 0-2 New York Giants.