The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense is about to get even more dangerous. Following their 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 6, Kansas City will now welcome back wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has officially been reinstated after serving a six-game suspension.

Rice marked the occasion with a hype video posted on social media titled “The RReturn,” showcasing his workouts and preparation during his time away from the team.

Head coach Andy Reid said he’s eager to see Rice back in action and confident he’s stayed in top shape throughout the suspension. “I know he’s been working like crazy,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk.

“The rule says we can’t work with him, but he’s been grinding. I think it’s just a matter of getting him back in the swing of things, syncing up with Patrick [Mahomes], and getting back on the same page.”

Rice’s return adds another explosive element to an already potent Chiefs offense that’s averaged 31.6 points over the past three games. But it also introduces a challenge, managing egos in a crowded wide receiver room.

According to ESPN, Reid made it clear that teamwork will be key as the Chiefs integrate Rice alongside Hollywood Brown and rookie standout Xavier Worthy.

“There’s one ball, and somebody isn’t going to get every snap,” Reid said. “They got to check that ego, and I appreciate that. When they do get opportunities, I appreciate the way they’ve handled that, too. They’re all good players. Hollywood did have a really good game [against the Lions]. The last two weeks, he’s made some incredible catches.”

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs plan to use Rice “full bore” immediately, without easing him in. The expectation is that he’ll see significant snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7, the first time all three top receivers will share the field.

After an inconsistent start to the season, Kansas City’s offense might finally be ready to hit its full stride. And if Reid’s message gets through, there will be no shortage of fireworks or footballs to go around.