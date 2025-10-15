The Kansas City Chiefs are getting their groove back. Kansas City thrashed Detroit 30-17 on Sunday Night Football, raising their record to 3-3 on the season. Now the Chiefs are looking to accelerate their progress by adding Rashee Rice back into the offense.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a strong declaration about Rice ahead of his return from suspension.

“I know he's been working like crazy,” Reid said of Rice on Monday, via team transcript. “And I think it's just a matter of getting him back in the swing. I've got to see it to kind of work through it. I know he's in good shape. That's the one thing that I do know.

“I think that will be important, him coming back in there and getting with Patrick (Mahomes) and kind of getting on the same page and that whole deal. But we'll just see how all that works out. We haven't put the game plan in yet, so we're working through all of that now.”

Rice served a six-game suspension after his involvement in a multicar crash back in 2024.

The Chiefs are hopeful that Rice can return to his 2023 form, which would completely change their offense. Rice managed 79 receptions for 983 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie season.

Adding a player like Rice back into the Kansas City offense alongside Xavier Worthy and other playmakers could make their offense truly scary once again.

Chiefs to go ‘full bore' with Rashee Rice ahead of Week 7

The Chiefs do not plan to slowly work Rice back into the lineup. Instead, they want him to play as much as he can right away.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained that Kansas City will give Rice a heavy workload as soon as possible as they look to rescue their season.

“A team source says Rice will be ‘full bore' this week as he gets back onto the practice field,” Fowler wrote on Wednesday.

Once Rice returns, the Chiefs will finally be able to see what their offense can do with him, Xavier Worthy, and Hollywood Brown on the field at the same time. It will be fascinating to see how involved Rice is during his first game back for the Chiefs.

Next up for the Chiefs is a Week 7 matchup against the Raiders.