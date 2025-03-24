Although the Kansas City Chiefs were obliterated in Super Bowl 59, their greatness should still shine brightly. KC continues to be the class of the AFC and was just one win away from becoming the first NFL franchise to win three consecutive championships in the modern age. Ergo, general manager Brett Veach is not interested in forcing big moves in free agency.

While there have been notable additions like cornerback Kristian Fulton, offensive tackle Jaylon Moore and running back Elijah Mitchell, to name a few, the focus is mainly on retaining the team's key contributors. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on right guard Trey Smith and brought back wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster and RB Kareem Hunt. Veach is now re-signing a veteran on defense.

Kansas City is in agreement with defensive tackle Mike Pennel on a one-year contract, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. The 2014 undrafted player has served two separate stints for the team, winning Super Bowl titles in 2020 and 2024. He recorded a career-high three sacks in 17 games last season, but his value most lies in his ability to mount resistance against opposing rushing attacks. Pennel posted a 70.2 run defense grade, per Pro Football Focus.

Chiefs stay the course on D-Line

Legendary defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo surely takes comfort in seeing a decade-long DT who knows his system return to the roster. All-Pro talents like Chris Jones are essential, but a trustworthy D-Line also requires sufficient depth. Six-year edge rusher Charles Omenihu is also sticking around in KC after signing a one-year deal.

The Chiefs allowed a meager 19.2 points per game during the 2024-25 season, ranking fourth in the NFL, so it makes perfect sense to keep the defense largely intact. Mike Pennel aims to maintain a solid role with the team, providing supplemental production at nose tackle. Mutual loyalty is a hallmark of any great organization, and KC is doing what it can to keep that label heading into next season.