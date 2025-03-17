The Kansas City Chiefs are making plenty of moves so far this offseason. Kansas City shocked some fans when they traded Joe Thuney to Chicago just before the start of NFL free agency. Their uninspiring early haul of free agents has some Chiefs fans worried, but one NFL insider believes there's no reason to panic.

ESPN's Dan Graziano published an article on Monday responding to overreactions from the first week of NFL free agency.

The first topic he responded to was the idea that Kansas City's AFC West title streak will end during the 2025 season.

“Come on, folks. We've done this before, and we know how it has worked out,” Graziano wrote. “For all of their problems and for as bad as they looked in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs still went 15-2 in the 2024 regular season and got back to the big game for the third year in a row.”

But why even question the Chiefs' position in the AFC West in the first place?

Graziano explained that each team in the division got significantly better over the past few weeks. The Raiders added Pete Carroll at head coach and traded for QB Geno Smith. Denver added multiple 49ers defenders including Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga. Finally, the Chargers brought in guys like Najee Harris and Mekhi Becton to improve the offense.

The logic follows that every team but the Chiefs improved. However, Graziano clearly wasn't buying it.

Why the Chiefs are still the top dogs in the AFC West

There are plenty of reasons for Chiefs fans to remain confident about the future, even after a disappointing Super Bowl loss against the Eagles.

Graziano continued his argument by explaining why the Chiefs are still the leader in the AFC West.

“The bones are good. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and defensive tackle Chris Jones are still there. Tight end Travis Kelce is back for another season. This team is the best in the NFL at figuring out how to solve the puzzle of the season and come out on top,” Graziano continued.

Kansas City has already survived the loss of dynamic players like Tyreek Hill. There is no reason to doubt they can make the proper adjustments to get better this offseason.

“Until we actually see someone finish ahead of the Chiefs in their division for the first time in a decade, I won't believe it's happening,” Graziano concluded.

The Chiefs also stand to improve during the 2025 NFL Draft.

It is safe to say that Kansas City is in no danger in the AFC West until definitively proven otherwise.