During the free agency period, the Kansas City Chiefs are taking care of their own players with Kareem Hunt in the mix. Looking forward, the Chiefs scheduled a visit with a cornerback after his 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash.

The Chiefs decided to bring in Melvin Smith Jr., according to a post on X by Jeremy Fowler.

Southern Arkansas cornerback Melvin Smith, Jr. is visiting the #Chiefs on Tuesday. The Senior Bowl participant clocked a 4.38-second 40 and recorded a 38.5 vertical jump on his pro day.

Chiefs getting cozy with CB Melvin Smith Jr.

With Trent McDuffie and Kristian Fulton manning the top of the depth chart, the Chiefs plan on dipping their toes in the cornerback pool in the draft.

Smith is a native of Louisiana. In his career at Southern Arkansas he racked up 37 passes defended and nine interceptions. Furthermore, he had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He stands 6-foot-1, weighs 185 pounds, and ,, according to muleriderathletics.com.

“Without God and faith in him this wouldn't be possible,” Smith said of his Senior Bowl invite. “I'm beyond blessed to be surrounded by a great support system as well. Blessed to be acknowledged and given the chance to showcase my talent on a platform like the Reese's Senior Bowl.”

Moreover, his college coach, Brad Smiley, said the Senior Bowl experience presented a great opportunity for his former player.

“Just fired up for Mel and the opportunity for him to go compete against the best players in the 2025 draft class,” Smiley said. “He's a true testament to saying good things happen to whose who work hard. Can't wait to watch him continue chasing greatness!”

Would Melvin Smith give Chiefs flexibility?

Additionally, Smith is a versatile player, according to steelersdepot.com.

“Melvin Smith, Jr., is a defensive back who played outside and in the slot on both sides of the field,” Tom Mead wrote. “In prevent defense situations, he was also used at safety. He is an active communicator and was used in all types of coverage. He is of solid height, weight, length, and hand size.

“In press coverage, he uses good patience and footwork to match receivers off the line of scrimmage. He has fluid hips and good speed to run with the deep route. He has a smooth backpedal with good pad level and a good change of direction coming downhill. In zone coverage, he plays with eyes in the backfield and displays solid awareness when passing off receivers in his area.”