Between controversial officiating and rumors about Travis Kelce's potential retirement, there have been many headlines surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs before their Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. And while the Chiefs are focused on completing the Super Bowl three-peat, Kelce was still fielding questions on his future during Media Day, per Matt Foster on X.

“Where will I be in three years? Oh, man. I don't know. Hopefully still playing football,” Kelce said. “I love doing this. I love coming in to work every day, and I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me. But, we'll see what happens.

“I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life, and that's always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long. You've gotta find a way to get into another career, into another profession, and I've been doing that in my offseasons. But, for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

With 2024 being Kelce's 12th season in the NFL, it's understandable why some people think his time in the league is ending.

However, after his comments during Media Day before Super Bowl LIX, Kelce may stay around for a little longer.

Now, the decision Kelce makes could be dependent on the results of Super Bowl LIX. If the Chiefs three-peat, maybe that's a reason for Kelce to keep playing, that way he can help Kansas City continue to make NFL history.

As a player who's certainly left an impression on the Chiefs ever since being drafted in 2013 — over a decade ago — he's been a pillar of this franchise.

But, given his down year regarding his production in 2024, the rumor mill was heating up about the possibility of Kelce retiring after Super Bowl LIX.

From 2016 until 2022, Kelce finished each season with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

However, in 2023 and 2024, Kelce landed below that 1,000-yard threshold, giving some fans the idea that his playing days could end soon.

Although he didn't eclipse 1,000 yards, he made NFL history in his 12th season in the league.

For what it's worth, Kelce even acknowledged that football doesn't last forever, which is why he's been so involved in other money-making ventures.

Not only do the Kelce brothers host a podcast together, but Jason Kelce has quickly made strides in his new career in sports media.

But, with Super Bowl LIX nearing, Kelce's not worried about retirement just this moment.