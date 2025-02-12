The Kansas City Chiefs suffered perhaps their greatest loss in franchise history on Sunday. Kansas City got crushed by Philadelphia 40-22 in a game that could have made the Chiefs legends. Now the Chiefs must now transition into offseason mode and begin thinking about the future.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke honestly about his stance on retirement during the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

“I’m gonna take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said in the episode, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it’s gonna be a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-assing it, and I’m fully here for them.”

Kelce believes that he can still physically play in the NFL. He just needs to figure out if that's where his heart lies.

“I think I can play, it’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility,” Kelce concluded.

Kelce did show some signs of age during the 2024 season. He only managed 97 receptions for 823 yards and three touchdowns this season. This was his least productive season of his professional career.

It will be interesting to see where Kelce ultimately lands on retirement this offseason.

Travis Kelce also spoke about the Chiefs' blowout loss in Super Bowl 59

During the same podcast appearance, Kelce also opened up about Kansas City's crushing loss in Super Bowl 59.

Kelce explained why he thinks the Chiefs could not get the job done on Sunday.

“It just wasn't our day,” Kelce said on the podcast. “Couldn't find a lick of momentum. I'm kicking myself for some of the tiny, tiny decisions I made on the field. I wasn't the best leader that I could be in motivating my guys and keeping my guys calm, cool, collected. I put a lot of that on myself as the guy that's been in the building for 12 years and seen a lot of football and actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl. It's a tough pill to swallow, it's a hard reality.”

Super Bowl 59 was a rough game for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs could not protect Patrick Mahomes on offense, and it resulted in multiple turnovers and sacks. Meanwhile, the Chiefs had a hard time slowing down the Eagles on defense.

Kelce himself only hauled in four receptions for 39 yards, though everyone but Xavier Worthy had a bad game.

The Chiefs will have a huge chip on their shoulders entering the 2025 NFL season.