The Kansas City Chiefs are just one win away from making NFL history. Kansas City will represent the AFC in Super Bowl 59. If they can beat the Eagles, the Chiefs will secure their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy. No team in NFL history has won three Super Bowls in a row.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce spoke about his legacy as one of the best at his position. Kelce used the opportunity to heap praise on his teammates.

“You know, I used to want to be known as the greatest tight end ever, but I think it’s just more so enjoying these moments that I have with my teammates and trying to get these wins and create these memories,” Kelce said. “I’ve gotten away from wanting to be known as that. I think I want to be known as just one of the best teammates these guys have ever had.”

Selfless players like Kelce are the best kind of teammates.

While Kelce is not driven by legacy, he did admit that he does desperately want to win Super Bowl 59.

“I think at this point, I just want this Super Bowl even more so for the guys around me than I do myself,” Kelce continued. “It’s just where I’m at in my career, and I feel like I’m a lot more selfless nowadays than I was early on. This team is more special than any I’ve ever been on.”

Kelce is simply enjoying one of the brightest moments in Kansas City Chiefs history.

Why Taylor Swift is reportedly worried about attending Super Bowl 59

Super Bowl 59 could be the biggest moment of Travis Kelce's career in the NFL. Despite this, his girlfriend Taylor Swift may not even be at the game.

One source close to Swift told The Sun that she is worried about attending Super Bowl 59.

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun. “She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.”

It sounds like this is Swift's way of supporting Kelce during the biggest moment of his career. She does not want to cast too big of a shadow over his moment.

They added, “She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making Super Bowl history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat.”

It will be interesting to see if Swift does end up attending the Super Bowl this year.