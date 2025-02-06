Having the biggest pop star in the world, Taylor Swift, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City Chiefs games to support Travis Kelce is a big deal.

One of the team's employees, executive chef Erin Wishon, was asked about what it has been like having Swift at the games. Wishon seemed happy about it, calling it “incredible.”

“You know what's crazy? cannot get over how authentic she is,” Wishon revealed. “We feed the team, we're standing outside the locker room. We see everybody when they come down the hall to leave. I was just really taken aback at how kind and authentic she is. I mean, you don't have to greet the food people, you know?

“When somebody is like that, I think it's really incredible,” Wishon continued.

While Swift is not as known for her culinary skills as Wishon, she makes homemade Pop-Tarts. Kelce has previously talked about them, and Wishon is “jealous” of those who have tried them.

“I have not had one of them[,] and I'm extremely jealous because I adore her,” Wishon said, laughing. “I have heard that they're delicious. I've heard that she's an excellent baker and an excellent cook.”

Maybe someday, Wishon and Swift can link up. They will both be at Super Bowl 59 to support the Chiefs. Wishon has been planning the team's meal since before the AFC Championship.

“We start planning ahead of the final game just because there is so much to do,” Wishon said. “You can't possibly turn it around from the time you win [the AFC Championship] to actually arriving [on site]. So we start planning ahead of time. Typically, we do the team feeding six to seven days a week through the entire season, so we already have a template that we follow to a point.”

How many Chiefs games has Taylor Swift been to?

Throughout the 2023 NFL season, including playoffs, Taylor Swift attended 13 of Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' games. These included their Super Bowl 58 win against the San Fransisco 49ers.

In 2024, she attended fewer games. Swift attended seven Chiefs home games throughout the regular season. Additionally, she has attended their two postseason games against the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills.

She is also presumably going to attend Super Bowl 59. Wishon seemingly confirmed her plans to go to the game, but Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, also said that she would be at the game.

The Chiefs are getting ready to face the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in three years in the Super Bowl. If the Chiefs win, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three in a row.

The Chiefs started the 2024 NFL season 9-0 before losing to the Bills. They then won their next six games before losing their regular season finale against the Denver Broncos.

The loss did not affect them much, as the Chiefs earned the top seed in the AFC. This earned them a first-round bye in the playoffs before facing the Texans.