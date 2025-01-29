If Travis Kelce wants Taylor Swift and others at Super Bowl 59 when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles, he may have to spend a lot on tickets.

TMZ reports that the most expensive suites for Super Bowl 59 cost nearly $3 million a pop. They state that “only a limited number” of the suites are available for the game, so Kelce will have to act fast and book soon.

The luxury suites start at $550,000, but they are going over $2 million, depending on where they are located in the stadium. Each suite fits 20-45 people, so Kelce will have to fill the house if he splurges and gets one.

Last year, Kelce did splurge and get a suite. Swift was seen at the game in a suit with other celebrities, including Ice Spice, Donna Kelce, and Jason Kelce.

Super Bowl 59 is a rematch of Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs started their quest for a three-peat when they defeated the Eagles 38-35. The following year, the Chiefs defeated the San Fransisco 49ers in a rematch from Super Bowl 54.

Now, they are hoping to become the first team in NFL history to win three Super Bowls in a row. To do so, they will have to beat Saquon Barkley and the Eagles.

Will Chiefs' Travis Kelce get Taylor Swift Super Bowl 59 tickets?

It is likely that you will see Swift and Super Bowl 59 cheering Kelce and the Chiefs on. She has been to the Chiefs' last two games, which were both playoff games.

While she attended fewer games than in 2023, Swift showed up when it mattered most. She attended 13 total games, including Super Bowl 58, in 2023. Swift went to several Chiefs home games throughout the 2024 NFL regular season. If she attends the Super Bowl, she will have gone to all of their playoff games.

Swift's presence at the Super Bowl will be monitored. It is always a big deal when she comes to games, and she receives a lot of attention whenever she is there.

They have been going steady as a couple since September 2023. Kelce first called her out on his New Heights podcast after going to an Eras Tour show. While he did not get to meet her at the show, she attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears a few months later.

Since then, they have become one of the biggest couples in pop culture. Kelce has supported Swift while she was on her blockbuster Eras Tour.

He was a fixture of the European leg of the tour. Kelce joined her as a background dancer while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”