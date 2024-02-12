Taylor Swift feels your pain, Kansas City Chiefs fans.

As she watched boyfriend Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs fight to keep Super Bowl 58 from ending in a San Francisco 49ers victory, Taylor Swift might've instructed Kelce to “Shake It Off” and get his team into overtime.

With three minutes left in the game, Swift was caught looking incredibly on edge, biting her nails as she watched the action from her suite at Allegiant Stadium, courtesy of The Sporting News.

At that point of the game, the Chiefs and 49ers were all tied up at 16. The 49ers were driving to take the lead via a 53-yard Jake Moody field goal, and Swift was clearly nervous about watching her boyfriend fail on the NFL's biggest stage.

Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 good luck charm: Taylor Swift

Luckily for Swift, “Karma” was on her and the Chiefs' side on Sunday night.

Not only did the Chiefs eventually tie the game back up at 19, but they eventually emerged victorious. To the surprise of no one familiar with his game, Swift's partner Kelce turned in another clutch second half/overtime performance to help propel Kansas City to the win.

Kelce ended the Chiefs' 25-22 Super Bowl 58 triumph with nine receptions and 93 yards, both of which packed the champions.

On the game-winning overtime drive, Kelce took a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes down to the San Francisco three-yard line, fighting for all seven yards. On the next play, Mahomes found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a three-yard score that handed the Chiefs their third Super Bowl trophy in five seasons.