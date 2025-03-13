One week after Xavier Worthy's shocking arrest, the Kansas City Chiefs wideout has already received two major updates in his case. While he will not be charged with assault, his alleged victim, Worthy's ex-fiancée Tia Jones, has been granted a temporary protective order against him.

One day after his arrest, jail records declared that the Williamson County District Attorney's office declined the case, suggesting his charges were dismissed. However, Jones' attorney, Angelica Cogliano, confirmed her client's granted protective order request in a recently released statement.

“Today, Tia Jones filed an application for a protective order against Xavier Worthy based on his violent actions against her culminating on the night of March 7, 2025,” Cogliano's statement read, via Austin-based reporter Cory Mose. “Based upon the truthful information provided by Ms. Jones, a judge has granted a temporary protective order on her behalf. She is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred that night.”

UPDATE: Xavier Worthy’s Ex Fiancé Tia Jones’ attorney has released a statement for the first time since Worthy’s arrest on Friday night In the statement Jones’ team says they have been granted a protective order against Worthy pic.twitter.com/nAOWp1lgf9 — Cory Mose (@Cory_Mose) March 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Worthy was initially arrested and detained on March 7 for “assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.”

Cogliano denounced claims that the case was closed, firmly stating that it remained open and ongoing. Jones has not yet released a public statement beyond those through her legal representatives.

Worthy's attorneys also released a statement declaring the Chiefs star's innocence. In it, they called Jones' accusations “false allegations” after the 21-year-old supposedly found out of her “infidelity” through a private investigator. The attorneys also claimed Jones “made a number of extortive efforts” against Worthy before filing the police report and has since returned a few of his belongings that she stole from his house.

Who is Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy's ex-fiancée, Tia Jones?

Although not as widely recognized as Worthy, Jones is also an accomplished athlete in her own right. A former high school track star, she signed with Adidas in 2019, choosing to forgo college in pursuit of an immediate professional career.

Since then, she has been competing on international stages, falling just short of Team USA's 2024 Paris Summer Olympics roster. Jones finished fourth in the USATF Olympic trials for the women's 100-meter hurdles behind Masai Russell, Alaysha Johnson and Grace Stark — the three athletes selected to the final roster.

Worthy and Jones reportedly met on Instagram, where they messaged back and forth before spontaneously meeting in person at a Texas restaurant, according to People.com. It is unknown when they began dating, but Worthy popped the question in July 2024. The couple remained engaged for his entire rookie season before calling it off just prior to the arrest.