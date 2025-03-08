Following the news that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday night in Williamson County, Texas for assault of a family or house member by impeding their breathing or circulation, the 21-year-old's attorneys are issuing a statement on his behalf.

“We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy's arrest,” Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett said, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. “We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation. The complainant was asked multiple times over the last two weeks to vacate Mr. Worthy's residence upon discovery of her infidelity, which a private investigator has video evidence of.

“She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy. The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy's face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Mr. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.”

“We will continue to cooperate with the Williamson County authorities as we have full faith that their thorough investigation will support Mr. Worthy's innocence.”

The charge against Worthy is a third-degree felony in the state of Texas and is punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, per ESPN's Adam Teicher.

The speedy wideout, who set the NFL Scouting Combine record for the 40-yard dash (4.21 seconds), was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection with the Texas Longhorns before being selected by the Chiefs in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He tallied 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season.

KC is “aware” of the situation and in the process of “gathering more information.” The NFL is also monitoring the felony domestic violence charge that Xavier Worthy faces.