For the second consecutive offseason, a Kansas City Chiefs receiver was arrested in Texas. Xavier Worthy became the latest unfortunate subject, being arrested on Friday night for alleged assault.

The official report stated Worthy was arrested for “assault against a family/household member by impeding on breathing circulation,” FOX Sports' Will Kunkel first reported. He was detained in Williamson County, near where he went to school at the University of Texas.

Former Texas star WR and Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday Night in Williamson County, TX. Charges: Criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation. pic.twitter.com/AeRtGcXp74 — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) March 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Following the announcement, the Chiefs gave an unofficial statement, saying they are “aware and gathering information” from the situation, per Tom Pelissero.

Worthy's situation comes 11 months after Rashee Rice was arrested in Dallas for his involvement in an extensive car crash that involved six vehicles. He was also later charged with assault in a nightclub, also in Dallas. Rice has yet to be punished by the NFL for either arrest.

Both wideout's arrests came just months after the conclusion of their rookie seasons. Worthy is just one month removed from a massive performance at Super Bowl LIX, in which he caught eight passes for 157 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a losing effort.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy faces potential league punishment

While Rice has yet to receive a league-issued punishment, Worthy now joins him in awaiting potential repercussions. Depending on how their cases proceed, both wideouts could receive suspensions during the 2025 season.

Despite Rice's arrest occurring during the summer of 2024, his ongoing cases always signaled a potentially lengthy suspension in 2025. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 4 of a breakout second-year campaign, ending the chance of anything even happening in 2024.

However, Worthy's situation appears much more straightforward. Assault against family members is never an easy subject, but his case could be over much sooner than Rice's, leading to a potential punishment in 2025 instead of 2026. Depending on how league officials view his arrest, the Chiefs could be without both pass-catchers at some point in the season.