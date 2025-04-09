The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to go on a revenge tour in 2025. Kansas City lost Super Bowl 59 in embarrassing fashion, blowing their chance at a three-peat. The Chiefs got some positive news related to the legal matters surrounding one of their young players.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy and his ex-fianceé, Tia Jones, are dropping their legal cases against one another per TMZ Sports. The two sides reportedly reached an agreement on Tuesday.

Worthy has rescinded his application for a protective order against Jones. He also rescinded a lawsuit he filed against her last month. In return, Jones has rescinded her application for a permanent protective order against Worthy.

“I regret any misunderstandings or conflicts that arose during my relationship with my ex-fiancée,” Worthy said in a statement. “I also acknowledge that my legal representatives may have made public statements about my ex-fiancée that were intended to protect me, but were misstated.”

Jones accused Worthy of domestic violence in her protection order. As a result, Worthy was arrested in March on charges of “domestic assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.” Worthy was not charged after the arrest.

Meanwhile, Worthy's protection order accused Jones of cheating on him, breaking his game room, and ripping dreadlocks from his head. He also accused Jones of stealing $300,000 worth of jewelry from his home during his arrest.

“Ending a relationship that spanned over a year can be an emotional experience, and sometimes words are spoken out of hurt and frustration. This matter has now been settled” Worthy concluded.

Jones' attorney, Angelica Cogliano, also confirmed the decision to settle the dispute in her own statement.

“This matter has now been settled,” Cogliano said in the statement.

The Chiefs will be expecting big things from Xavier Worthy during his sophomore season since this legal matter has been settled.