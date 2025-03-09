After news broke that Xavier Worthy was arrested in Texas for “assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation,” fans of the Kansas City Chiefs and beyond wondered about the future of the fastest man in the NFL.

Would Worthy be officially arrested? Would he be subject to a court case that could impact the spring, summer, or even fall? And what about his family? What happened to lead to such major accusations?

Well, while there are still questions about the situation, one fans won't have to wonder about any longer is his arrest record, as the Williamson Country Sheriff's Office has declined to press charges.

“After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time pending completion of the investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office,” reads an email from Dick's office via Statesman.com “Mr. Worthy and his lawyers are fully cooperating with this investigation.

“We will continue to evaluate the case. As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury.”

Worthy's attorneys further commented on the situation, too, noting that they are happy that their client will not be subject to any formal charges.

“We are aware of the allegation that led to Mr. Worthy's arrest,” attorneys Sam Bassett and Chip Lewis said. “We are working with law enforcement in Williamson County to ensure they have the benefit of the totality of circumstances that led to this allegation.

“The complainant was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy's residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy…”

While Worthy isn't completely out of the woods just yet, as the NFL could opt to have its own internal investigation, for the time being, it looks like the Chiefs will be able to move forward with the Texas product on the field moving forward.