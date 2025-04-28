The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t find a tight end to their liking in the draft. And that influenced their overall grade. But here is the Chiefs’ perfect move in the 2025 NFL Draft.

It happened right off the bat. The Chiefs got a call from the Philadelphia Eagles, their Super Bowl nemesis. The Eagles wanted to trade up one spot, according to forbes.com.

“We made a small trade up just to ensure that we could get (Campbell),” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said. “There were a lot of trades in the 20s. So we just wanted to make sure someone didn’t jump ahead of us.”

And on top of getting more help in the 2025 draft, the Chiefs still got their man.

Chiefs potentially get best OT in draft

The Eagles traded their fifth-round pick (No. 164) to move up just one spot to select linebacker Jihaad Campbell. Kansas City general manager Brett Veach said it made sense to make the move.

“When you get to these picks late in the draft and they’re eyeing a particular player, they’re certainly worried about maybe getting jumped by another team. We’ve done trades like this before,” Veach said. “It made sense for us because obviously we were going to take Josh (Simmons) there at 31. So it was a win-win for them, and we got the guy we wanted there.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid concurred.

“That was a good pickup by Brett,” Reid said. “(It) worked out well for Philly. They got the player they wanted. We got the player we wanted, and we also got a nice pick added to the mix.”

The Washington Commanders left Simmons on the board, and the Chiefs left the draft smiling, according to espn.com.

“In conversations with a Chiefs source today, they said Simmons was a dream target but assumed he would be long gone when they came on the clock,” Matt Miller wrote. “Simmons wasn't gone, and now Kansas City has a legitimate franchise left tackle prospect who they normally wouldn't be able to add in the draft with yearly Super Bowl visits. Simmons could have been the top tackle in the class had he not suffered a torn patella tendon in mid-October. The expectation is that he'll be cleared in August, and he'll factor into the team's long-term tackle plans.”

How much did 2024 injury affect Josh Simmons in draft?

Simmons could have been taken in front of Will Campbell (No. 4 to the Patriots) or Armand Membou (No. 7 to the Jets). That’s how valuable he is, and that’s why this is considered the Chiefs’ perfect draft move.

It certainly puts quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a more favorable spot after the Eagles harassed him from start to finish in the Super Bowl.

“(Patrick Mahomes is) the best player in the game,” Veach said. “We have to keep him in a groove and keep him clean. He’s our most valuable possession.”

Plus, the Chiefs saved money by trading down. They won’t have to pay Simmons as much. The No. 32 pick gets less money than the No. 31 pick. It’s bean-counting in NFL terms, but it still matters in the overall budget.

With the extra fifth-round pick, the Chiefs grabbed Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. The 6-foot-1, 232-pounder could add to the defensive mix, according to ESPN’s Steve Muench.

“Bassa is a gap-sound run defender who keeps his eyes on the ball carrier and slips blocks as he works down the line of scrimmage,” Muench said. “There's room for improvement in this area, but he can stack and shed blockers. Bassa is reliable, wrapping up on tackles and closes well, breaking up passes. He ran a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and matches up with tight ends well. He slips blocks, tracks the quarterback, and closes in time while rushing the passer.”