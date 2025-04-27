The Kansas City Chiefs have had a sense of urgency during the 2025 NFL offseason. Kansas City lost in embarrassing fashion during Super Bowl 59 and is doing everything they can to prevent it from happening again next year. They helped themselves with an impressive performance during the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper released an article on Sunday where he assign each team a grade after the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kiper gave the Chiefs a “B+” grade for their draft. He explained the one move that could have given them an “A” in his mind.

“The only thing that kept Kansas City from the coveted “A” grade was not taking a tight end. Travis Kelce is 35 years old now, so the Chiefs need an heir apparent,” Kiper wrote.

This is an interesting take by Kiper.

Kelce is an important piece in Kansas City's offense. He seems primed to return for the 2025 season, though it is fair to question if this will be his last NFL season.

The 2025 draft class featured plenty of talented tight ends. Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland went in the first round and plenty of other tight ends followed in the later rounds. Therefore, the opportunity was there to pick a tight end.

However, it is debatable whether it was a huge need for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs spent a fourth-round pick on Jared Wiley during the 2024 NFL Draft. He may not be a superstar in the making, but he is a capable backup plan in case Kelce retires next offseason.

Regardless of Kiper's grade, Chiefs fans are likely thrilled about the players their team added over the weekend.

Reviewing the Chiefs' draft haul following the 2025 NFL Draft

The Chiefs made some fantastic picks during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kansas City added to the trenches during the first two days of the draft. They started by adding T Josh Simmons at the bottom of the first round. The Chiefs need to continue building their offensive line, and Simmons is someone who could have been a top 10 pick before injury. He is an excellent value pick.

The Chiefs also added DT Omarr Norman-Lott and EDGE Ashton Gillotte to add depth on the defensive line. Norman-Lott is a fascinating prospect who could be the succession plan for Chris Jones.

Kansas City added even more depth on defense with Nohl Williams and Jeffrey Bassa. The Chiefs are now well insulated from injuries on defense.

Finally, Patrick Mahomes will be pleased about the additions of speedy WR Jalen Royals and running back Brashard Smith.

The Chiefs now have everything they need to make another deep playoff run in 2025.