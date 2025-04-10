One thing that was made clear during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was the team's need for improvement along the offensive line. The Eagles' vaunted defensive front had their way against the Chiefs' unit, putting relentless pressure on Patrick Mahomes and forcing him into arguably the worst game of his professional career.

The Chiefs have already made some strides to address this issue by signing free agent Jaylon Moore to be their new left tackle. However, Adam Teicher of ESPN recently noted that this may not stop the team from looking to draft for the same exact position with their first round pick in the upcoming draft.

“Moore started only 12 games in four seasons with the 49ers. The Chiefs need a backup plan in case he isn't an upgrade over Kingsley Suamataia, Wanya Morris or their other left tackle options from last season,” noted Teicher. “The better question is whether the Chiefs can find value at left tackle from their current No. 31 spot. Would they reach for a lower-graded prospect to fill that need?”

A big offseason for the Chiefs

The brilliance of the Chiefs' defense, as well as the increasingly frequent bizarre lucky breaks that the team got at the end of close games, may have helped mask some of the underlying issues on the team's roster last season.

However, those flaws were fully exposed in their demolition at the hands of the Eagles, most notably their lack of size and depth along the offensive line.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see the Chiefs double down and select an offensive lineman with their first round pick even after expending some resources in free agency to shore up that area of the field.

The Chiefs could also likely use some help at wide receiver as Travis Kelce's play continues to decline and Rashee Rice's future with the team is uncertain.

In any case, the NFL Draft is slated to get underway later this month from Green Bay.