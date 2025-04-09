Dynasties often produce extreme reactions. When they win, everyone is ready to shove the past greats off the throne and crown the current era's powerhouse as the best for all eternity. And when they lose, many fans place the dunce cap on them. A juggernaut to a joke all in the span of a few hours. That is what the Kansas City Chiefs experienced after a lopsided Super Bowl 59 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, Andy Reid, Steve Spagnuolo and the entire organization were four quarters away from becoming the first franchise to win three straight Lombardi Trophies. Achieving that feat is of course unbelievably special in its own right, but a near-unprecedented run of excellence was heavily overshadowed by the shellacking Philly unleashed on KC in the Caesars Superdome.

The Chiefs do not have time to lament the ridicule, however. They have been in this spot before and know what it takes to recover. Mahomes was dubbed the next face of the NFL and Reid was heralded as a franchise savior after Kansas City rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 54, but both were thrust under the microscope when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embarrassed the defending champs the following year. It was a necessary helping of humble pie that made the Chiefs even stronger in the long run.

They learned from being exposed on the grand stage, endured a little more postseason heartbreak and then proceeded to form one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. The front office helped facilitate this rise through shrewd decision-making in free agency. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is hoping he has done the same this offseason.

One particular player stands out as a sneaky addition to the team.

RB Elijah Mitchell is a savvy signing for Chiefs

Left tackle Jaylon Moore and cornerback Kristian Fulton rightfully received the most attention among KC's new arrivals, but as last season showed, having running back depth is essential. Former San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell could supply valuable depth and occasional explosiveness during the 2025-26 campaign.

When Isiah Pacheco suffered a fractured right fibula in Week 2, the squad was left alarmingly thin in the backfield. Kareem Hunt turned back the clock here and there, but he still averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. Pacheco was not the same after returning from his injury and got banged-up again before the season concluded (rib).

While it would be nice if Veach can find a productive rusher in what is supposed to be a loaded NFL Draft class, the Chiefs cannot be too picky. They need bodies. Luckily, Mitchell is ready to accommodate them. He is coming off an injury himself, missing all of last season after undergoing hamstring surgery in August, but the soon-to-be 27-year-old demonstrated himself to be a capable contributor in San Francisco.

Mitchell tallied 4.7 yards per attempt and nearly 1,000 rushing yards in only 11 games in 2021-22. A promising rookie campaign suggested that he could be an impactful RB in this league. However, the 5-foot-11 speedster lost much of his sophomore season due to MCL injuries and then struggled the next year (3.7 ypc). Assuming he can get healthy, Mitchell might have a chance at logging a decent role with the three-time reigning AFC champions.

Veach signed the 2021 sixth-round pick to a one year contract with $1.35 million in guarantees, an affordable free agency move that could prove extremely wise in a long NFL campaign. If KC is going to have a shot at Super Bowl redemption, a sufficient rushing attack is vital.

KC must reinforce its sturdy foundation with viable pieces

The focus will always be on the amazing Patrick Mahomes, but even he requires ample assistance. Although the 29-year-old might be a three-time Super Bowl MVP, unheralded players like Mecole Hardman Jr. are also trusted with championships on the line. Unlikely heroes emerge in the biggest moments.

Elijah Mitchell might be that guy next postseason. He has the ability, and the Chiefs could afford him the opportunity. It is on him to deliver. But his responsibilities entail more than just producing in a big game. Mitchell must aid in the Chiefs' offensive burden throughout the regular season. He needs to log enough meaningful snaps to ensure that the unit as a whole is healthy when the playoffs arrive.

It is a thankless job, but it is undoubtedly important. Moreover, if done right, the rewards will be plentiful for all involved. The Mitchell signing just feels like the type of move that could have many people shaking their heads in disbelief. “Only the Chiefs,” they will say.

Neither the Erath, Louisiana native nor the Chiefs have the luxury of looking that far ahead, though. A golden opportunity ultimately means nothing without putting in the work to seize it. Mitchell will look to do exactly that in the months to come.