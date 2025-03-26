The Kansas City Chiefs are still sifting through the rubble of their disastrous Super Bowl performance vs the Philadelphia Eagles, denying them the chance of a historic repeat. The Chiefs' options are limited this offseason when it comes to finding ways to improve their team, and the franchise is currently looking ahead to the NFL Draft, where they have the 31st overall pick.

Many anticipate the Chiefs to select an offensive lineman with their first round pick this year due to the way the Eagles eviscerated that unit throughout the Super Bowl. However, recently, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated broke down how that might not necessarily be the way the Chiefs approach things.

“It’s more likely that the best quality of player is available at defensive tackle or running back, though, based on the strength of the draft class,” reported Breer. “…Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson could be options—the idea of Henderson in K.C. is pretty enticing.”

Henderson just helped the Buckeyes win a championship as their starting running back and figures to be one of the first at his position off the board this spring.

How aggressive should the Chiefs be?

Clearly, the Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the NFL and shouldn't necessarily act with desperation this offseason due to their poor performance in the Super Bowl.

However, their awful showing against the Eagles was a hard image to shake and left fans wondering how far off the team might actually be from competing for more championships in the future.

Running back was a mixed bag for the Chiefs in 2024-25, with Kareem Hunt returning to the franchise to provide some decent production, but the unit was still toward the bottom of the NFL landscape.

A player such as Henderson could certainly provide a spark in that department, even if it means using a first round draft pick on a position that isn't necessarily at a premium in today's NFL.