On Sunday, the New Orleans Saints picked up their first win of the season with a comeback effort against the New York Giants. The Saints were able to capitalize off of several terrible miscues from the Giants, including multiple turnovers from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. It was also one of the better games of Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler's young career.

Unfortunately, the Saints got a tough injury update out of practice on Wednesday.

“Alvin Kamara got hurt in practice, (head coach Kellen) Moore said. He called it a ‘little something,'” reported Matthew Paras of The Times-Picayune and The Advocate on X, formerly Twitter.

Thankfully, the injury didn't seem to be anything too severe.

“Alvin Kamara’s ankle injury isn’t anything serious, per source. He’ll be day-to-day this week,” reported Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football on X.

Alvin Kamara has been one of the better running backs in the league for nearly a decade now, and is still going strong at the age of 30, well past the point when most running backs start their decline.

Kamara has used his versatility as both a runner and a pass catcher to help diversify the Saints' offense this year and give Rattler a nice security blanket as a check down option when he's under duress.

Unfortunately, that hasn't translated into much success so far this year, as the Saints currently sit at 1-4. Still, perhaps the win against the Giants will be a sign of things to come and help New Orleans perform above the lowly expectations bestowed upon them entering this year.

In any case, up next for the Saints is a home game against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from New Orleans. The hope is that Kamara will be ready to go for that contest.