Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up another win with a comfortable home victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. It was another strong game from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is looking like the frontrunner to win another MVP award as the 2025 season nears its midway point.

After a rough start, the Chiefs' machine is starting to hum again, and recently, sports media personality Colin Cowherd explained why the Chiefs are so reliably great every year.

“How I view the Kansas City Chiefs is the same way I view the company Apple. I don't always love the stock price but I trust the leadership and love the company,” said Cowherd, via Herd w/Colin Cowherd on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, the Kansas City Chiefs have been a model of consistency for the entirety of Mahomes' career, as the team has never missed the AFC Championship Game since he took over the starting role in 2018, and have also won three Super Bowls in that span.

Are the Chiefs fully back?

When the Kansas City Chiefs got off to an 0-2 start this year, some fans were clamoring that the team's dynastic days may finally be over. However, since then, the Chiefs have reeled off five wins in their last six games, vaulting themselves up the AFC leaderboard and into contention with the Denver Broncos for the lead in the AFC West.

As previously mentioned, Mahomes has been playing some of the best football of his career this year, and the Chiefs' defense is starting to step up after a relatively pedestrian start to the season.

Overall, the Chiefs are still not at the top of the conference just yet, as teams like the Broncos, Buffalo Bills, as well as the upstart Indianapolis Colts have all had impressive seasons up to this point. Still, Kansas City is not a team that any of those squads will want to face off against in a potential playoff matchup.

In any case, the Chiefs will next take the field on Sunday for a road matchup against the Bills at 4:25 PM ET.