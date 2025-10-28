The Kansas City Chiefs are 5-3. They are now firmly above .500 after a turbulent start to the season. On paper, their Week 8 win over the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football should have been a cause for celebration. After all, Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdown passes, and Travis Kelce tied Priest Holmes for the most touchdowns in franchise history. The defense also shut down a struggling offense.

The win that didn’t feel reassuring

Peel back the box score, though, and the performance revealed cracks that could potentially haunt Kansas City down the road. Recall that Mahomes threw two first-half interceptions for the first time in his career. The offensive line also struggled without key starters, and special teams miscues once again surfaced at the worst possible times. Even the defense showed worrying signs of fatigue and inconsistency against a backup quarterback.

The Chiefs might have left Week 8 with a lopsided 28-7 win, but if they play this way against elite competition like the Bills or Dolphins, they won’t be so lucky.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss why the Kansas City Chiefs fans should worry after MNF win over the Washington Commanders.

A shaky start raises red flags

Mahomes is human after all. Monday night was proof. The two-time MVP looked unsettled early. He threw interceptions on his first two possessions for the first time in his career. The first was a miscommunication with Rashee Rice. The second was a forced deep throw into double coverage that Washington easily picked off.

Mahomes rebounded in the second half. He completed 23 of his next 27 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns. However, even his brilliance couldn’t erase how poorly the Chiefs started. The offense looked flat, out of sync, and, at times, predictable. Against a Washington team missing its starting quarterback, the game was tied 7-7 at halftime. That should never happen to a team of Kansas City’s caliber.

Yes, Mahomes eventually found his groove, but it took two quarters and multiple turnovers. That sluggishness has become a troubling trend. It doesn’t align with their championship pedigree.

If not for the defense bailing them out yet again, this game could have spiraled quickly.

Injuries piling up at the wrong time

As if inconsistency wasn’t enough, the Chiefs are now battling the injury bug in key areas. Running back Isiah Pacheco and linebacker Nick Bolton both exited Monday’s game with knee injuries. Yes, early reports suggest neither injury is season-ending. That said, the timing couldn’t be worse with a short week ahead and a road game against the Bills looming.

Pacheco’s absence, in particular, could be felt immediately. He’s been the emotional spark and physical tone-setter for Kansas City’s offense. Without him, the Chiefs rely more on Kareem Hunt and rookie Brashard Smith.

Defensively, Bolton’s injury leaves a massive hole in the middle of Steve Spagnuolo’s unit. His leadership and tackling have been instrumental in stopping the run. Bolton's absence will test the depth of a linebacker corps already stretched thin.

Injuries are part of the game, of course. Still, the Chiefs’ margin for error is thinner than usual this season. Losing key players while searching for offensive consistency is a dangerous mix heading into the toughest stretch of their schedule.

Pass rush goes missing against a backup quarterback

For a defense that’s been among the league’s best in 2025, Monday night was an oddly uneven showing. Even against Marcus Mariota, Kansas City’s defensive front struggled to generate consistent pressure.

Chris Jones was quiet for most of the night. The usually ferocious pass rush looked passive against an average Washington offensive line. Mariota had ample time to throw in the first half. He completed several intermediate passes and extended drives with his legs. Sure, the defense tightened up later. However, it’s concerning how flat they looked early, especially considering they’ll soon face Josh Allen, Bo Nix, and Daniel Jones in the coming weeks.

If the Chiefs can’t dominate a makeshift Washington offense, how will they handle teams who are on the up and up?

Special teams miscues can’t be ignored

One of the most overlooked storylines from Monday night was Kansas City’s sloppy special teams play.

A holding penalty by Jack Cochrane nullified a strong punt return, and another by Christian Roland-Wallace set the offense back deep in their own territory. These might seem like small mistakes in a 21-point win. However, they’re the kind of self-inflicted wounds that swing close games against playoff-level opponents.

These recurring penalties and miscommunication are becoming a pattern. Against Jacksonville earlier in the year, similar miscues directly contributed to a loss. If Kansas City doesn’t clean this up soon, it’ll cost them again when the stakes are higher.

Offensive line concerns linger

Perhaps the most pressing on-field issue is the offensive line. Kansas City’s protection looked shaky again Monday night.

Jaylon Moore made his third start in place of injured tackle Josh Simmons. Meanwhile, Mike Caliendo filled in at right guard for Trey Smith. The results were uneven at best. Moore struggled early against Washington edge rusher Jacob Martin. For his part, Caliendo was pushed around by Javon Kinlaw.

The Chiefs adjusted in the second half. Mahomes got the ball out quicker and Andy Reid called more motion and screen concepts. However, the problem isn’t going away. If Smith’s injury lingers and Simmons remains sidelined, Mahomes could face even more pressure in upcoming weeks.

Chiefs can’t keep living dangerously

Kansas City’s 28-7 win looked dominant on paper, but the film tells a different story. The offense sputtered for a half, the defense struggled to pressure a backup quarterback, and special teams mistakes resurfaced.

Yes, the Chiefs are 5-3 and trending upward after an 0-2 start. However, their margin for error is slimmer than ever. Now, their flaws are becoming too consistent to ignore. Mahomes and Kelce can still take over games. Against elite opponents, though, slow starts and mental lapses will cost them.