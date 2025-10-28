The Kansas City Chiefs have made five of the last six Super Bowls. Nobody would be surprised if they were crowned champions yet again at season's end, but they may need to add some talent in order to again hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Many of their flaws were exposed in the Super Bowl last year, and the team didn't burst onto the scene this season. Even so, they have a championship pedigree, and they've made big trades to get over the hump in the past. So, who should the Chiefs trade for at the 2025 NFL trade deadline?

The Chiefs need to add a running back

The Chiefs got off to a slow start, but they've since gotten back on track and are again looked at as Super Bowl contenders. If they want to extend the dynasty with another championship this season, they may need to trade for a running back. Although he has looked better in recent weeks, it is clear that Isiah Pacheco has regressed this season. Kareem Hunt also isn't the player he once was, and Brashard Smith hasn't done enough to earn a substantial role in the Chiefs' backfield.

Pacheco has just 329 rushing yards through eight games, which is just 49 more than quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is one of the best players in the NFL and somewhat underrated as a rusher, but he is far from being known as a rushing quarterback.

Considering the team has gotten reinforcements in the passing game from a healthy Xavier Worthy and a post-suspension Rashee Rice recently, the Chiefs should also look to add a running back who would make an already great offense unstoppable. Alvin Kamara would be the perfect fit.

For starters, the New Orleans Saints are clear trade deadline sellers. They could be looking to move on from Kamara before his contract skyrockets in his age-31 season next year. Kamara is one of the best pass-catching running backs ever, making him tailor-made for a Mahomes-led offense.

Article Continues Below

Andy Reid is a mastermind at drawing up unique plays and utilizing weapons in ways that defenses won't expect. He'd certainly have a field day with getting Kamara the ball. A move for Kamara would fill the Chiefs' biggest need and give them a boost ahead of another Super Bowl push. He'd even complement Pacheco, a more bruising running back who thrives in between the tackles.

The Chiefs should take advantage of the Titans' firesale

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly open to trading everybody on their roster outside of Cam Ward and Jeffrey Simmons. In fact, they've already unloaded a few players. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was traded to the New York Jets earlier in the season, and the team just dealt Roger McCreary to the Los Angeles Rams.

Arden Key could be on the trading block, too. The edge rusher isn't a superstar, but he is a solid rotational piece who would get run in the front seven rotation in Kansas City. Key has been on five different teams, so he should be able to quickly learn a new system and make an immediate impact.

The Chiefs haven't generated enough pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, outside of the work Chris Jones has done. Key would be a low-cost option that could make a big impact. Securing an edge rushing rotation of Key, George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillote, and Mike Danna would make for a great trade deadline for the Chiefs.