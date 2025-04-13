With eight selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have the most picks at their disposal in the last decade. Coming off another Super Bowl appearance, they will not make a decision until the end of the first round. After largely disappointing in the past two drafts, general manager Brett Veach has a chance to keep the team in title contention with the incoming class.

The Chiefs are not typically known for nailing late-round picks but have three of their eight selections in the seventh and final round. Nobody expects to pull gems with such picks, though Kansas City has landed Isiah Pacheco, Trey Smith, Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson in the final two rounds since 2021. Some of Veach's best value picks with the organization have come late in the draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft class is not as loaded as some years prior, but the potential for sleeper candidates to emerge is as high as ever. The Chiefs will begin the process with five picks in the first four rounds but zero in Round 5 and Round 6. They end the event with three selections in Round 7, giving them a ton of opportunities to maximize their assets.

After losing Super Bowl LIX the way they did, the Chiefs are forced to at least address their internal issues. Draft night trades are certainly within the realm of possibility, but Kansas City will otherwise get another chance to grow in the 2025 NFL Draft.

RB R.J. Harvey (UCF)

He may not have the best size, but UCF running back R.J. Harvey is one of the most athletic players in the draft class. The Chiefs will return Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in 2025 but desperately need the backfield help after posting some of the worst rushing numbers in the league. Neither Pacheco nor Hunt averaged over 4.0 yards per carry and combined for the worst explosive run rate in the NFL. Harvey, while lacking several traits to be an immediate every-down back, can certainly help in that area.

Averaging over 6.0 yards per carry in his final three collegiate years, Harvey racked up 2,293 rushing yards in 2023 and 2024. His 5-foot-9 frame poses potential issues at the next level, but he was consistently durable and reliable at UCF, barely missing any time.

While his frame prevents him from being a true top-end prospect, Harvey showcased his speed and explosiveness at the NFL Draft Combine with the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash time of all running back prospects. His speed pairs well with his vision and cut ability to make him a constant big-play threat. As a team desperately needing his type of athleticism in its backfield, the Chiefs need to target Harvey in the middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

DE Josaiah Stewart (Michigan)

All the attention of the 2023 and 2024 Michigan teams has been on its defense. Yet, playing next to Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart flew under the radar despite being the Wolverines' most consistent pass-rusher over the past two seasons. The Coastal Carolina transfer had his best season with the team as a senior, leading the unit with 8.5 sacks in 2024.

His numbers do not jump off the page, but playing in an elite and deep unit will often prevent that from happening. Stewart has an excellent combination of size, strength and speed that should translate to the next level and will be an immediate contributor for whichever team takes the shot on him. The Chiefs, who have long needed a consistent edge-rusher to pair with Chris Jones and George Karlaftis, should be that team.

For a while, Kansas City has been content with 2020 fifth-round pick Mike Danna on the outside opposite of Karlaftis. While serviceable, Danna's inconsistency led to just 3.5 sacks in 2024. A player like Stewart, who is already familiar with a 4-3 set, would fit better and immediately have a chance to be the team's best edge-rusher. His second to third-round landing range allows Veach to potentially target him with one of the Chiefs' three Day Two picks of the 2025 NFL Draft.

S Kitan Crawford (Nevada)

Before the NFL Combine, few were even aware of Kitan Crawford's presence in the draft class. However, after his impressive showing in Indianapolis, he quickly became a popular top sleeper target in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Crawford participated in every drill at the Combine, finishing in the top three in every drill except the 10-yard split. He led all safeties in the 20-yard shuffle, completing the drill in 4.03 seconds. The Combine does not tell all, but few players end the event as bigger winners than Crawford.

With minimal production in his four years at Texas, the concern is obviously there. However, Crawford showcased his potential with Nevada in 2024, leading the Wolfpack with 76 tackles with six pass breakups, one forced fumble and two interceptions.

Although he did not see much time as a safety at Texas, Crawford was an honorable mention All-Big 12 recipient as a special teamer in 2023. If nothing else, he should immediately be an impact player on special teams as a rookie. The Chiefs are not in dire need of safety help, but Crawford's raw athleticism and underrated ceiling make him a darkhorse sleeper target late in the 2025 NFL Draft. Regardless of fit, every team should at least be considering him in the seventh round.