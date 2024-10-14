Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season saw four teams on bye, including two of our top two teams in our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings. Heading into the Monday Night Football matchup, nine away teams came away winners this week, including five teams in divisional matchups.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

A Week 6 bye keeps the Kansas City Chiefs locked into the top spot of our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings. Coming off a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, Patrick Mahomes and the offense look to be hitting their stride at just the right time.

Kareem Hunt took full advantage of his first chance in the RB1 role, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries. With Rashee Rice now confirmed out for the rest of the season, veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster stepped back into the spotlight, racking up 130 yards against New Orleans.

Like the Chiefs, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves at home over Week 6, having earned one of four Week 6 byes. Probably the biggest surprise in the NFC so far this year, the undefeated Vikings have enjoyed quite a bit of success so far this season.

Sam Darnold has enjoyed a career renaissance in Minnesota, teaming up with Justin Jefferson to form a solid QB-WR duo. With tight end TJ Hockenson nearing his return, this already-dangerous roster is looking to become even more unstoppable.

A dominant win for the Detroit Lions over the Dallas Cowboys will be overshadowed by the gruesome injury suffered by star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Going into Jerry World and hanging 47 points on the Cowboys isn’t an easy thing to do, and the offense was firing on all cylinders in the win.

Ben Johnson's been in the lab 🧑‍🍳 #DETvsDAL | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/JCSzYrA9qb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 13, 2024

Jared Goff looked strong, connecting with Jameson Williams on a long TD and Sam LaPorta on a flea flicker for a score. David Montgomery, fresh off his recent contract extension, found the end zone twice, and he combined with Jahmyr Gibbs for over 100 rushing yards.

The Houston Texans didn't have many worries in their Week 6 win over the New England Patriots, as they were able to hold rookie Drake Maye in check for the rookie’s first career start. Even though Houston is still without Nico Collins, both Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell found the end zone, while Joe Mixon made his return to the lineup and scored twice.

5. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

In a battle between Lamar Jackson and rookie phenom Jayden Daniels, Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens came out on top, 30-23, to earn their fourth win in a row. Derrick Henry scored two TDs, Zay Flowers caught nine passes for 132 yards, and Jackson threw for 300+ yards, the second-consecutive game he has achieved that.

The Ravens were facing a tough offense in the Commanders, but were able to keep Daniels mostly quiet. Looking to extend their winning streak to five games, the Ravens will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1)

The Buccaneers faced off against the New Orleans Saints in what turned into the most surprising shootout of the week, as Tampa Bay hung 51 points on the Saints in their win. While Baker Mayfield and his three interceptions didn’t help the offense, his four touchdowns and 325 yards certainly did.

It was the best rushing performance of the year for the Buccaneers, who got 136 yards and a score from Sean Tucker and 81 yards and a score from Bucky Irving. Chris Godwin turned in a monster 11/125/2 showing, and both Tucker and Cade Otton caught touchdowns from Mayfield in the win.

7. Washington Commanders (-1)

The Commanders faced their first big test of the 2024 NFL season, traveling to face the Ravens in a high-powered, offensive matchup. On the wrong side of a seven-point loss, the Commanders kept things incredibly close, as the offense did enough to keep itself in the game.

Daniels connected with Terry McLaurin for two scores, while the rushing attack was certainly missing Brian Robinson, who missed the game with a knee injury. It was an impressive showing from Daniels, who played turnover-free football and threw for the most yards on his career, but was kept quiet running the ball.

8. Buffalo Bills (no change)

A Monday Night Football win for the Buffalo Bills helps keep Buffalo as the only team with an above-.500 record, as they defeated the New York Jets, 23-20.

With running back James Cook being ruled out late Monday, it was rookie back Ray Davis who stole the show, leading the team in both rushing (97 yards) and receiving (55 yards). A Week 7 hole clash with the Tennessee Titans await the Bills, who are looking to build upon their divisional lead through the first six games.

9. Atlanta Falcons (no change)

It was the rushing attack that led the way for the Atlanta Falcons, as both Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier found the end zone in their victory over the Carolina Panthers. While Robinson scored twice, both backs rushed for over 100 yards in the win, helping control the game flow and keep the Falcons inside the top 10 of our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.

The Falcons didn’t need much from Kirk Cousins, who threw for 225 yards and connected with Drake London on a short score. Both London and Kyle Pitts racked up 70+ receiving yards, while five different players hauled in at least three receptions.

10. Green Bay Packers (no change)

Their Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals now makes it two in a row for the Green Bay Packers, and their performance on Sunday left no doubt. Forcing three fumbles and holding the Arizona offense to only 303 yards of total offense, Green Bay left nothing to chance when fighting for their fourth win.

Now sitting at 4-2, the Packers have to keep their foot on the gas pedal with how tough the NFC North looks. With all four teams above .500, Green Bay will need to do whatever they can to stay in the hunt as the season progresses.

11. Pittsburgh Steelers (+4)

Even in their 32-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Steelers were unable to put any questions about their quarterback situation to bed. A below-average passing performance from Justin Fields (14/24, 145 yards) was only propped up by his two rushing scores, and with a healthy Russell Wilson, a change could be coming.

Najee Harris helped balance out the offense, taking 14 carries for 106 yards and a score, and George Pickens led the way in receiving, with three receptions for 53 yards in their win.

12. San Francisco 49ers (+4)

The San Francisco 49ers helped kick off Week 6 with a Thursday Night Football matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Led by Brock Purdy’s three passing touchdowns, the 49ers earned their third win of the year while helping them climb up our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.

With Jordan Mason, Christian McCaffrey’s fill-in, going down with a shoulder injury in the second half, the rushing attack turned to rookie Isaac Guerendo, who came one short of a 100-yard performance. Deebo Samuel led all receivers with 102 yards on three receptions, and both Samuel and George Kittle (x2) found the end zone.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (-1)

It was a fight to earn a win in Week 6, but the Philadelphia Eagles held on late over the Cleveland Browns, 20-16. Coming off their Week 5 bye, the Eagles welcomed back both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, who had missed the previous game due to injury.

Both receivers hauled in touchdowns in the win, and the defense sacked Deshaun Watson five times, stymying the Cleveland offense and picking up their second home win of the 2024 campaign.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (-1)

In an AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos, Jim Harbaugh’s team pulled through on the road, 23-16. Nothing from their offensive attack really jumps out, but running backs JK Dobbins and rookie Kimani Vidal both found pay dirt in the win.

The Charges got out to an early 20-0 lead before halftime but only put up a field goal in the second half. Needing to withstand a 16-point fourth quarter from Denver, the Chargers bent but didn’t break as they picked up their third win of the year.

15. Chicago Bears (+6)

The Chicago Bears now have four wins on the season after they trounced the Jacksonville Jaguars across the pond in London. QB Caleb Williams put together another strong game, connecting with Cole Kmet and Keenan Allen for two scores each. D’Andre Swift continued his strong play, finding the end zone again and racking up over 110 total yards.

16. Dallas Cowboys (-5)

An absolute drubbing at home at the hands of the Lions is what the Cowboys experienced in Week 6, knocking them way down in our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings. It was an uphill battle from the start for Dallas, as their offense failed to do anything of note for practically the entire game.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and was sacked four times, Rico Dowdle only earned five carries, and Dallas is now winless at home in three tries.

17. New Orleans Saints (-3)

Rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler earned the start for the Saints, who will likely be without Derek Carr for the next few weeks. Expecting an earth-shattering performance from the former South Carolina QB wasn’t realistic, but his performance likely opened up a few eyes.

Rattler led four, first-half scoring drives, which included his first-career passing touchdown, connecting with fellow rookie Bub Means for a 10-yard score. Outside of the 27-point second quarter, the Saints failed to score at any other point, as Rattler threw for 243 yards, one TD, and two interceptions.

18. Denver Broncos (-1)

Denver’s Week 6 loss to the Chargers was an offensive struggle, as this unit only put up 316 yards of total offense. Rookie Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns (Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin) but tossed an opening-drive interception, and the rushing attack (outside of Nix’s 61 yards) struggled mightily.

Article Continues Below

19. Seattle Seahawks (-1)

It now marks two losses in a row for the Seahawks, who fell at home to the 49ers in the Week 6 TNF matchup. A slow start for the offense (three first-half points) buried Seattle from the jump, making their 21-point second half not enough to earn a win.

It took 52 passing attempts from Geno Smith to throw for 312 yards, but he did throw two interceptions in their comeback attempt. Tyler Lockett led Seattle receivers with a 4/65/1 line, as Jaxon Smith-Njigba (5/53) and DK Metcalf (3/48) were very quiet in their loss.

20. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

East Rutherford, NJ is where the Cincinnati Bengals finally earned their second win this year, pulling away late over the New York Giants. Their 17-7 win was much tougher than most expected, but a struggling Bengals roster has had nothing promised to it so far this year.

Joe Burrow kicked off the scoring with a 47-yard TD gallop, and Chase Brown found the end zone with less than two minutes to go to seal the win. Both Ja’Marr Chase (5/72) and Tee Higgins (7/77) had solid games for the passing attack, and hopefully this win can help catapult this Bengals team to string a few of them together.

21. Indianapolis Colts (+3)

It was far from pretty, but another game with Joe Flacco at quarterback was what the Indianapolis Colts needed to earn another win. Now sitting at 3-3 and climbing up our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings, their 20-17 victory over the Titans required a 10-point fourth-quarter comeback, capped off with a touchdown to Michael Pittman Jr.

Josh Downs scored the other touchdown for the Colts, who also received two short field goals from Matt Gay in their win.

22. Arizona Cardinals (-3)

It was the tale of two weeks for the Cardinals, who were coming off their upset road win over San Francisco in Week 5. Instead of parlaying that into a winning streak, Arizona fell asleep at the wheel in their matchup with the Packers.

Three second-half fumbles ruined any shot of getting back into the game, as Kyler Murray wasn’t able to get much going. Rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out of Sunday’s game early with a concussion, so he could be forced to miss time as he progresses through the league’s concussion protocol.

23. Miami Dolphins (no change)

A bye week came at a great time for the Miami Dolphins, who are one week closer to getting Tua Tagovailoa back from his concussion recovery. Currently sitting at 2-3 and in second place in the AFC East, the Dolphins still have plenty of season left to get back into the playoff picture, which starts with a matchup against the Colts.

24. New York Giants (-2)

In it until the end, the Giants remain winless at home after falling to the Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The offense, which was missing both Malik Nabers and Devin Singletary, struggled to move the ball, needing to convert three-of-five first downs just to keep drives alive.

Daniel Jones failed to throw for a touchdown, but both he and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. ran for over 50 yards, as Tracy found the end zone for the Giants’ only points. Tracy was the lone spark plug for the Giants, as he earned the most carries (17) in the game and tied for the lead in both receptions (six) and receiving yards (57) in the loss.

25. New York Jets (no change)

Not much went right for the Jets in their MNF matchup, as they fought the Bills, the weather, and the penalty flag all night in their three-point loss.

Failing to score multiple times while in the red zone and having to overcome two missed field goals from Greg Zuerlein, the Jets continue to get in their own way. Having led the way in time of possession and total offense, the Jets wasted 100-yard performances from Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson in their loss.

26. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

Hoping to get closer to getting their offense back to full health, the Los Angeles Rams were on bye for Week 6. With Cooper Kupp much closer to returning than Puka Nacua, this offense may be getting one of its pass catchers back sooner rather than later, something that this passing attack desperately needs.

27. New England Patriots (+1)

Rookie Drake Maye earned his first career start in the NFL, facing off against the Texans. Even though it was a 20-point loss for the Patriots, Maye looked really comfortable in the pocket behind a much-maligned offensive line.

While being sacked four times, Maye threw for 243 and three scores in the win, connecting with DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, and Hunter Henry for TDs. Two interceptions is certainly an area Maye needs to improve, but the rookie signal caller did put together an impressive first batch of tape in his start.

28. Las Vegas Raiders (-1)

Aidan O’Connell earned the start for the Raiders this week, who endured even more problems moving the ball in their loss to the Steelers. Alexander Mattison (rushing TD) and Brock Bowers (9/71) were the lone bright spots on offense for Las Vegas, who fell to the Steelers, 32-13.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

It probably is only a matter of playing the waiting game for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they could become the second team to move on from their head coach this season. Current HC Doug Pederson just hasn’t done enough to help keep this team competitive, which was on full display in their London loss to the Bears.

Jacksonville hasn’t played with much energy or desire for most of this season, even though Trevor Lawrence has turned it on over the past few weeks. Needing to find a quick fix to maybe salvage this year, don’t be surprised if Pederson ends up making his trip home after next week’s London game as a member of the free-agent coaching community.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

Another week, another poor offensive performance from the Titans, who only got 95 (yes, that is correct) passing yards from Will Levis in their Week 6 loss to the Colts. Averaging less than four yards per attempt, Levis is clearly not the long-term option at quarterback for Tennessee, but that problem likely won't be fixed soon, keeping them near the bottom of our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings.

31. Cleveland Browns (no change)

Things continue to get bleaker and bleaker for the Browns, who faltered and came up short against the Eagles for their fifth loss in six games. Even with as poor as he continues to play, Deshaun Watson will remain the starting quarterback for Cleveland, a blow to any sort of progress this offense could make if Jameis Winston was under center.

32. Carolina Panthers (no change)

Still finding themselves in the basement of our Week 7 NFL Power Rankings, the Carolina Panthers are still looking for their first win of the 2024 NFL season at home. Having dropped a 38-20 performance to the Falcons, Chuba Hubbard (103 total yards) and Diontae Johnson (6/78/1) remain the lone bright spots on an offense that has absolutely no identify whatsoever.