The Minnesota Vikings are one of the best stories of the 2024 NFL season so far. Vikings fans were crushed when they learned that J.J. McCarthy will miss his rookie season. Thankfully, veteran Sam Darnold has stepped in and played the best season of his NFL career. Minnesota will get another shot in the arm on offense soon after a positive injury update.

The Vikings have officially opened the practice window for tight end T.J. Hockenson, who returns to practice on Friday. This gives Hockenson a full three weeks of practice before he makes his 2024 Vikings debut.