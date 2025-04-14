Who knows what the 2025 NFL Draft will bring for the Kansas City Chiefs? But they’ve tried to cover all bases. But they could get an addition as a Chiefs reunion is predicted if the Titans cut a star defensive back over legal issues.

L’Jarius Sneed faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over a December shooting at a Texas car dealership. The interesting part is how new Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi views the situation, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Mike Borgonzi was actually part of trading him away from the Kansas City Chiefs a year ago,” Albert Breer wrote. “(The Chiefs), for the record, really liked him, but was nervous about his balky knee. I bet they’d bring him back if the Titans end up cutting him.”

Could CB L’Jarius Sneed be back with Chiefs?

The Titans don’t have a third-round pick in this year’s draft because they traded it to the Chiefs for Sneed. The standout cornerback signed a four-year $76 million deal that included $44 million at signing. But Sneed missed 123 games of the 2024 season. The Titans overpaid for his limited services.

And the 2025 campaign is clouded because of the legal issue. Christian Nshimiyimana said he was shot at while sitting inside a Mercedes-Benz at a dealer lot, according to wkrn.com.

Attorney Levin McCathern said the facts are solid.

“The proof is there,” McCathern said. “There is video surveillance from the dealership showing the car and the person who opened fire on Christian. We want to know why this happened. We’re thankful no one was shot, but we continue to search for the reason behind this incident.”

Nshimiyimana filed a civil lawsuit Feb. 20 in Dallas County, Texas, against the former Chiefs standout. He is suing Sneed and a defendant listed as “John Doe” for “an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight,” according to wkrn.com.

The article said Nshimiyimana, 23, owns an exotic car rental business and was researching vehicles for his company. The lawsuit includes a still photo from surveillance video showing an arm reaching out of a sport-utility vehicle on the street with what the lawsuit describes as a pistol circled in red.

Sneed is a five-year NFL veteran, who has never been to the Pro Bowl. He picked off three passes in 2022 and recorded 108 tackles in his best season to date. In five games for the Titans in 2024, he totaled 23 tackles with no interceptions and no passes defended.