As the hours before Super Bowl 59 dwindle down to a precious few, the primary question about the championship game involves the Kansas City Chiefs. Will the AFC champions become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls? There are a number of supporting stories besides the three-peat question. One of them concerns Travis Kelce's future.

Expand Tweet

There are no definitive answers about whether Kelce will return for the 2025 season. Kelce told media members on Opening Night that he thought he had enough physical skill and talent to continue to play, but he also indicated that he will have more to do once his football career is over.

“Hopefully still playing football,” the tight end said. “I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still got a lot of good football left in me.

“We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal, knowing that football only lasts for so long.”

Kelce could make a decision on his future after the Super Bowl is over, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kelce knows he will have multiple business opportunities once he decides to leave the playing field. He also a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift to consider.

Kelce has been an elite tight end, ranking with the best at his position

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made Kelce his go-to receiver throughout Kansas City's tenure at the top of the NFL.

Kelce finished as the Chiefs' leading receiver during the regular season, catching 97 passes for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns. He has also been a key contributor during the postseason with 9 catches for 136 yards and another touchdown.

He was a huge factor for the Chiefs in last year's AFC title game and the Super Bowl. He caught 11-116-1 in the victory over the Baltimore Ravens and he followed that up with 9 catches for 93 yards in the Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kelce has been a 10-time Pro Bowl performer and a 4-time All-Pro tight end. He was a member of the Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.

The tight end has caught 100 or more passes three times in his career. He had his best season in 2022 when he finished the year with 110 receptions for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns.

The belief is that if the Chiefs are successful against the Eagles, it is more likely that Kelce will consider retiring from the NFL and moving on to the next phase. On the other hand, if they lose the game, it seems more likely that he will return next season.