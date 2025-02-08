Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, will be entering the Super Bowl with a heavy heart. At the NFL Honors award party last night, Mahomes' mother, Randi Mahomes, shared that her father is thinking of his grandson.

Randy Mahomes is currently in hospice but says that he has not forgotten when the Super Bowl is so he can support his grandson.

“I know that it has meant a lot to him,” she said per PEOPLE. “And I think he's hanging on because he wants to see his grandson do an amazing thing or just let him play.”

She continued, “I mean, he must be such a proud grandpa, so proud. And my mom was very proud and his other grandparents [were too].”

Randi has been updating followers on her father's condition on social media. She began in September when she posted, “Prayer warriors please pray for my daddy. He is in the hospital and is not well.. his name is Randy.”

In January, she posted on X, “I just spoke to my dad by phone today always a blessing. Please keep him in your prayers.

Mahomes has not addressed his grandfather's condition to the public nor has his illness been reported.

What Has Patrick Mahomes Said About Super Bowl?

The Chiefs have the opportunity to make history on Sunday when they face the Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs are able to pull off another win, they will be the first franchise in NFL history to win the Super Bowl three times in a row.

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl and I don’t take it for granted, and to do it again at Arrowhead Stadium was special,” Mahomes said. “You get that trophy on that stage and you look around here and there’s not an empty seat. It’s special. I’ve always said it: It’s not about one guy. It’s not about a couple of guys. It’s about the whole entire team.”

The Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 ET on FOX.