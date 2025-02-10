The New Orleans crowd let Taylor Swift have it at Super Bowl 59, booing her relentlessly, which caused tennis legend Serena Williams, who appeared during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, to support the pop star.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to show love to Swift. I love you, [Taylor Swift,] don't listen to those [boos]!!” Williams said in her post.

Swift was booed upon being shown on the jumbotron at Caesars Superdome. Fans in attendance let her hear it, which seemingly confused her.

While Super Bowl 59 was played at a neutral site, it felt like there were more Philadelphia Eagles fans than Kansas City Chiefs fans. Perhaps the neutral fans in attendance still rooted against the Chiefs, who were attempting the first-ever three-peat in NFL history.

What were Taylor Swift and Serena Williams doing at Super Bowl 59?

Swift and Williams played pivotal roles at Super Bowl 59. Taylor Swift was there to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end and was booed for it.

Williams was a part of Lamar's halftime show, which was a surprise. She came out while Lamar played “Not Like Us,” his Drake diss track.

Of course, Williams used to date Drake, so her presence went viral. She danced while Lamar performed the song about her ex. She was also there enjoying the game in addition to performing.

Who won the game?

Super Bowl 59 did not go well for Kansas City Chiefs fans. The Eagles were up 24-0 in the first half, and it was 34-0 before the Chiefs put up points.

Ultimately, the Eagles won the game 40-22 in dominant fashion. Their defense contained quarterback Patrick Mahomes all game, sacking him six times throughout the game.

Super Bowl 59 was a rematch from two years ago. The Eagles lost to the Chiefs at Super Bowl 57, starting their quest for a three-peat. The game ended in dramatic fashion, and the Chiefs pulled it off 38-35.

Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl MVP for his performance. Despite an early interception, he shook it off (no pun intended) by throwing 221 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. The Eagles had the NFL's 2024 leading rusher, Saquon Barkley, and Hurts still outrushed him.

Barkley was held in check by the Chiefs defense. He was held to 57 yards on 23 carries, which is an average of 2.3 yards per carry. Huts stepped up in them.

Swift's boyfriend, Kelce, did not have a great game either. He caught four passes for 39 yards and was largely a non-factor throughout. He was coming off a similarly quiet game in the AFC Championship, where he caught two passes for 19 yards.

However, in this game, he was not able to create open opportunities for the Chiefs' other receivers. The Chiefs' leading receiver was rookie Xavier Worthy, who caught eight passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns.

The two touchdowns came when the game was already out of hand in garbage time. Still, the rookie showed that he could get open deep, which is something the Chiefs may lean into more next season.