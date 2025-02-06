This is it. This is the big one. Super Bowl 59 is not just an opportunity for the Kansas City Chiefs to make NFL history. It's not just an opportunity for the Philadelphia Eagles to exact their revenge on the Chiefs for their defeat in Super Bowl 57 two years ago. It's not just Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce (and probably Taylor Swift and the refs) against Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.

Super Bowl 59 — or Super Bowl LIX, if you want to be fancy about it —is the opportunity for football fans across the country…nay, across the world, to strut their stuff in the kitchen.

Call it bar food, football food or simply “grub” for the big game, the Super Bowl and your favorite host's annual Super Bowl party is the big stage for real deal fans and chefs alike. You can get fancy and make a theme of it with one person shouldering the load, or you can simply do the ole' midwestern potluck and hope that one of your friends doesn't give you food poisoning.

Either way, what New Year's Day is for the Tylenol industry, the day after the Super Bowl is for plumbers. Monday is their Super Bowl, because we're going to get down to business on Sunday night.

Outside of fans of the Eagles and Chiefs, basically nobody wants to see either of these teams win the things. Kendrick Lamar is going to be a must-see halftime show and the commercials never fail to disappoint, but we all know that it's the Super Bowl food that takes center stage if and when the game is undesirable.

As such, we here at ClutchPoints have put together the definitive list of Super Bowl foods. Don't like it? Fight us. This is where the rubber meets the road.

Note: Deserts have not been included on this list though they are absolutely a must-have at a Super Bowl 59 party. Shoutout to Pretzel Jell-O Salad

15. Cocktail Shrimp

There's a time and a place for seafood, but the Super Bowl just isn't it. That's not to mention the fact that cocktail shrimp essentially has its own holiday on New Years Eve. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, an item later on in this list deserves more credit when it comes to being able to be dipped in marinara sauce.

14. Chili

Chili is a great football food and it's good to make for big groups of people. That's why it has a spot on these rankings, but Chili is also extremely versatile and it can be good for so many different situations. It doesn't scream Super Bowl, which is why it's ranked, but not all that high.

13. Pizza

Much like Chili, pizza is great to feed a big crowd. Ordering a few pies for the house is definitely the lazy way to Super Bowl, though. Everyone will be happy, but everyone will also know you put in very little effort into the event. That deducts points from the almighty pizza.

12. Chips and Guacamole

Chips and guac is a nice little appetizer for a Super Bowl 59 party and you can't really go wrong with it, but again, there's variance. If you're eating it out of the tub from the grocery store, don't expect much. If you know someone who makes a delicious homemade chips and guac, though, you're going to be in for a treat.

11. Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Spinach-artichoke dip is the fancy version of chips and guac. You get extra points if its extra cheesy, but ultimately, there's an artichoke involved int eh making of this meal and that docks it some points when we're talking about the second-most American day of all-time outside of July 4th.

10. Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella sticks would be higher on this list if it wasn't for the high risk of a variance in quality. If you're eating those cheap Mozzarella sticks out of a box from the frozen section at the store, those likely won't turn out worthy of the Super Bowl. Everyone's oven is different, and they never seem to cook right. Again, they're great to dip in marinara, but nothing is worse than a cheese stick that isn't gooey, and that tends to happen in these types of situations.

9. Tater Skins

Potato skins can be really good and you're probably losing your mind right now that they're not even in the Top 5 of this list. Here's the issue: Who outside of TGI Friday's knows how to make these suckers at a high level? Sure, you could get the boxed version and those will do the trick, but that will ultimately cheapen the experience a bit.

8. Meatballs

Meatballs are a fun little way to celebrate football. Much like their far superior cousin, the lil smokies, you simply just empty a bag of those things into a crock pot, mix some barbeque sauce in, turn 'em on high and provide some toothpicks for utensils. That right there is quintessential Super Bowl material

7. Layered Taco Dip

Whether it's five layers or seven layers, taco dip has everything you want in a Super Bowl appetizer. Let's just go over the layers for a second. Refried beans, guacamoles, sour cream, salsa, cheese, olives or jalapenos and green onions. All in one bite? That's America, baby.

6. Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno poppers are a great Super Bowl food because you can throw 10 on your plate and nobody will say a word. You get extra points if they're wrapped in bacon. In fact, when are Jalapeno Poppers even eaten outside of Super Bowl parties?

5. Nachos

You'll notice a theme here. We've already got some of the chips and dips covered above (shoutout French Onion Dip but you don't deserve your own category today). Nachos is an extension of chips and dip, but what really makes them special is all the add-ons. You can also do a nacho bar, which would absolutely be a hit at a Super Bowl party. The key here is that you need to provide more than just run-of-the-mill taco beef. Spice it up with some carnitas or shredded chicken, and don't forget the queso.

4. Lil smokies

Lil smokies are great and they're easy to make. You literally just buy a few packages, throw them into a crockpot and douse them in some barbeque sauce, Worcestershire sauce and some brown sugar. It's easy peasy and the result is delicious. Plus, you can pop roughly five in your mouth at a time when no one is looking. Lil smokies are the real-deal Super Bowl food.

3. Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo chicken dip works in so many facets. You can dip into it with chips, which is the most common way of doing it, but it still hits pretty hard with crackers, breads or even something as normally bland as celery. If you can make celery taste good while you're watching football, you're essentially a genie.

2. Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are always a winning idea but there's something about ordering 500 flats and drumsticks for the Super Bowl that just seems to hit right. Get yourself buckets of ranch and blue cheese and you've got yourself a top-notch Super Bowl 59 party.

1. Pigs in a blanket

This is the year that pigs in a blanket get their due. We're talking about small little hot dogs or sausages wrapped up in crescent rolls. They can be dipped, popped into your mouth, or even unwrapped and eaten separate. That's right. You can take your pig out of its blanket and eat them one at a time if you prefer. Pigs in a blanket are truly and American food and they're an essential Super Bowl party delicacy.