Year in and year out, the Super Bowl is the most-watched television broadcast in America, and it often breaks viewership records in the process. While football fandom runs deep, you don't just get that many viewers because of the action that goes on the gridiron. Super Bowl commercials are another reason the Super Bowl is so big. Both die-hard NFL fans and non-football fans alike can bond over watching the commercials that take place during the intermissions and breaks of the game.

These days, the average cost for a 30-second Super Bowl commercial slot is over $7 million. Companies advertising their product go all in creating memorable, catchy, and entertaining commercials. Now that it is confirmed that the Chiefs will play the Eagles at Super Bowl LIX, we wanted to take a look at what is known about Super Bowl commercials so far. A number of commercials will come as complete surprises, but some companies have already released trailers and teasers for what they will be broadcasting during their Super Bowl ad slot.

Budweiser

Budweiser commercials are among the most popular in Super Bowl history, especially when they feature Clydesdales. As is tradition, the iconic horses will once again be making a Super Bowl appearance.

Instacart

Instacart will be making their Super Bowl debut in 2025, so they smartly teased their commercial with characters that everybody loves. The grocery delivery company was able to hype their commercial up by using the Old Spice guy, a Heinz wiener dog, and the Pillsbury Doughboy.

Stella Artois

The Super Bowl will seemingly announce who David Beckham's long-lost twin brother from America named “other David” is, according to Stella Artois' trailer ahead of the big game.

Bud Light

Bud Light is another company bringing out the star power for their time to shine during the Super Bowl. In their teaser, comedian Shane Gillis and musician Post Malone get caught joking around in front of a doorbell camera ahead of a get together with friends. They obviously came prepared with the Bud Light, and they even seem to have already consumed a few. Both Malone and Gillis have done commercial work with Bud Light before; the former during Super Bowl ads before and the latter in one of the most popular commercials from last year.

Michelob ULTRA

It will be a big marketing day for Anheuser-Busch, as the brewing company will have commercials for at least four of their beer brands. We've already discussed Budweiser, Bud Light, and Stella Artois, but there will also be an advertisement for Michelob ULTRA. The commercial will seemingly feature a number of star athletes, such as Randy Moss and Sabrina Ionescu, as well as a big-name actor in Willem Dafoe. The commercial, which is centered around pickleball, will see different celebrities competing in the uber-popular sport with a Michelob ULTRA as the prize.

Pringles

Pringles has been the most active in generating hype for their Super Bowl ad time. They've released three trailers ahead of the 59th iteration of the championship game. One trailer featured James Harden, another had Nick Offerman in it, and the third starred Adam Brody.

Hellmann's

Hellmann's will be making a return to the Super Bowl in order to show off their mayonnaise. The company teased the commercial with a skit where a waitress reads a long and complex order back to a customer. Said customer wants her Hellmann's mayo on the side.

Doritos

The Chiefs are once again in the Super Bowl, and they will be looking to win the title for the third straight time. They will obviously be the center of focus on the field, but they will also have a presence during commercial breaks. The Doritos commercial features a focus group consisting of nothing but Chiefs players (and mascot KC Wolf).

FanDuel

Peyton and Eli Manning, two great all-time NFL players with plenty of memorable Super Bowl moments of their own, have become commercial superstars since their respective retirements. They will be competing in a live field goal kick-off for FanDuel.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups will make everybody hungry when they show off their “milk lava” flavor during a Super Bowl LIX commercial.

SquareSpace

SquareSpace is a website-building company. They kept their Super Bowl teaser short, sweet, and simple. The extent of their trailer was a man on a horse riding down a road with bagpipes playing in the background.

GoDaddy

GoDaddy has had some of the most polarizing Super Bowl commercials over the years. Their trailer showed little more than someone driving a fast car, so it is unclear what they will do with their air time during the championship game.

MSC Cruises

Yet another star-studded Super Bowl commercial teaser saw Orlando Bloom and Drew Barrymore team up for MSC Cruises. The former was underwhelmed by the latter's singing ability on one of MSC Cruises' ships.

Haagan-Dazs

Haagan-Dazs didn't highlight their ice cream in their Super Bowl commercial teaser, but they did let it be known that they will have a presence on Feb. 9, 2025.

Taco Bell

In their Super Bowl teaser, Taco Bell poked fun at how every ad during the big game these days seems to feature a big-name celebrity.