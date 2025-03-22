After coming off of a devastating Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a tough decision to make on if he was going to play another year.

“It’s just a tough reality. And, you know, I think I’m going to take some time to figure it out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast earlier this month. “And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, that it’s going to be something that it’s a wholehearted decision and I’m not half-a–ing it. And I’m fully here for them.”

He continued: “I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility.”

While Kelce gave the public an answer on his thought process regarding the future of his career, he was also talking with girlfriend Taylor Swift who reportedly convinced the athlete to keep playing.

They “definitely discussed [the decision] as a couple,” a source told Page Six about the couple who have been dating for a little over a year.

Swift wanted Kelce to keep playing the insider says: “She didn’t want Travis to retire. She wanted him to go out on a high note.”

A few weeks after the Super Bowl, Kelce announced his decision to play at least another year.

“I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast that he cohosts with his brother Jason Kelce who is a retired Philadelphia Eagles center.

“I feel like there’s a responsibility in me to play out the contract that I initially signed, to give Kansas City and the Chiefs organization everything that I got, and that’s what I’m gonna do, man.”

It makes sense that Swift would want Kelce to keep playing as the tight end mentioned to Stephen A. Smith how supportive she has been and how much she loves coming to the games.

“She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game,” he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. “She loves coming to Arrowhead [Stadium] and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I’ve got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams.”

According to the insider, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer was “happy [with his choice to continue],” adding that she “plans to make it to as many games as possible” next season.

What Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Up To Now?

As of right now, Swift and Kelce are “laying low” according to reports and have been spending some time in Kansas City.

“They went to Park City to go skiing,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” the second insider adds.

The names of the friends weren't mentioned but Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes seemingly weren't there as they have also been preoccupied with their new baby and post-season activities.

“Travis and four of his friends arrived,” the third source tells Us. “Taylor didn’t arrive until 11 p.m. There were seven people there, including them. They all stayed until 3 a.m. The group were all laughing and having a great time.”

The couple is most likely going to be busy in the next couple of months as Swift is rumored to drop new music and Chiefs training camp will begin sometime in the summer.