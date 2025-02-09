They might be cheering for different teams today, but Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce have come together for a meal before the Super Bowl. Swift and Kylie were also joined by the singer's longtime friends Este Haim and Alana Haim.

In a video circulating on social media, Swift went to Gianna Restaurant as the Haim sisters walked in with her. Inside was Kylie, who is married to former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. Swift’s parents, Scott and Andrea, also joined in on the pre-Super Bowl outing.

Last night, Swift and Travis went in on a double date with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. The 14-time Grammy winner was greeted by fans when she entered the door to the date.

“We love you and we went to your concert,” fans told Swift as she entered the restaurant hand-in-hand with Travis, according to a video from Fox 8 New Orleans.

“Thank you so much,” the singer responded to her fans.

Travis Kelce Loves Support From Taylor Swift

This is Swift's second Super Bowl supporting Kelce. Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22. Later on today, they are up against the Philadelphia Eagles, who they beat in 2023, scoring 38-35.

Swift has been open about wanting to be there to support Travis at the Super Bowl but is concerned that due to her pop star status and doesn't want his big moment to be about her.

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun. “She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.”

They added, “She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making Super Bowl history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat.”

Travis has gotten candid on what Swift's support means to him. The couple has been dating since the summer of 2023 after fueling romance rumors at the time.

“He loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens,” the source said via the US Sun. “They love spending time together but also enjoy supporting each other to make history.”

The insider further remarked, “They know when to step back for each other so they can focus and be fully prepared. Their understanding of what each other needs is fantastic.”

While Swift has attended fewer games this season due to security concerns, she has only attended games at Arrowhead Stadium until now. However, since the AFC Championship game was played at Arrowhead, she was able to join Travis and his teammates in the middle of the field to congratulate them.

If the Chiefs win tonight, they would have won the Super Bowl three times in a row, which is something that no NFL team has done in the history of the league.